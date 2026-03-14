This Week's Hot Headlines
28 Dallas billionaires cash in as world's richest and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes rankings of the world's wealthiest people and America's best campgrounds. Plus, where to dine on Easter 2026. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit our weekend event planner.
1. 28 Dallas billionaires make new Forbes list of world's richest people. According to Forbes, there has “never been a better time to be a billionaire” than in 2026, and the publication's newest World’s Billionaires List has revealed 28 Dallasites among the wealthiest worldwide.
2. Master list of Dallas restaurants serving Easter brunch in 2026. Here's our list of restaurants serving Easter brunch in Dallas for 2026. Bookmark it and check back. We'll add more as restaurants reveal their menus.
3. Scenic Dallas-area campsite named one of America's best in 2026. Four Texas campsites have been lauded among the best campgrounds in America for 2026, and one is right in our backyard.
The Vineyards Campground & Cabins. Photo courtesy of Campspot
4. Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 best new happy hours for March. This March edition of Where to Drink in Dallas consists of five restaurants with bars that have all recently introduced new happy hour offerings, featuring marked-down cocktails with snacks on the side.
5. Paris Baguette bakes up bread and croissants for new Dallas suburb. International bakery-café Paris Baguette is bringing sweet things to Richardson, with the recent opening of a new location at 7615 Campbell Rd., Suite 106.