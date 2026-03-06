Where to Drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 best new happy hours for March
With spring moving in, bringing nice days back to Dallas, one's thoughts turn to happy hour, to finding the latest places to grab a budget sip. This March edition of Where to Drink in Dallas consists of five restaurants with bars that have all recently introduced new happy hour offerings, featuring marked-down cocktails with snacks on the side.
Here are the five best new happy hours for March:
DeEva Kitchen & Bar
Plano mom-and-pop — formerly known as Mio Italian Kitchen, and before that, Cafe Amore — has two discount drink opportunities. Every Wednesday, they offer happy hour all day with $5 beers, $5 house wines, $10 cocktails, and $10 appetizers. Every Thursday, they offer select bottles of wine at half-price, such as Hess Cabernet for $25. They also host live music; on Saturday March 7, it'll be Larry Johnson and his Rat Pack-style repertoire.
D.L. Mack’s
For the newest happy hour in town, it doesn't get any fresher than this Chicago-inspired tavern, which just opened on March 4 at West Village in the former Midici space at 3699 McKinney Ave. #106, where it's serving its trademark cracker crust pizzas and American fare. Happy hour is daily from 4-6 pm at the bar, featuring $10 martinis and half-price wine. This is the third D.L. Mack's, joining locations in Preston Hollow and Highland Park.
Frenchie
Preston Center Plaza restaurant from Travis Street Hospitality (Le Bilboquet, Knox Bistro, Georgie, Rose Cafe) has a new happy hour experience, available Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm. The menu features $3 oysters and $10 bites, including smashburger, crispy pig ears, and chicken wings. Cocktails like the Paloma, Cosmopolitan, Old Fashioned, Sauv Story, and Carajillo are $10. They also offer four bottled wines at half-price including Cava, Rose, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Meridian
Restaurant at The Village has a new menu of cocktails: martini with blue cheese-washed vodka; anejo tequila with roasted chestnut, Meletti, & Cynar; mulled wine with Wild Turkey 101, blood orange, lemon, & egg white: hot buttered rum with banana, miso caramel, & butter batter; and a crème brulee old fashioned with rye, Licor 43, vanilla, and caramelized sugar. Explore the new cocktail menu during happy hour Tuesday-Friday from 4:30-7 pm in the bar and lounge, featuring $6 bottled beer, $8 house wines and bubbles, and $10 specialty cocktails.
Urban Italia
Now officially open in Victory Park for two months, the time has come for this Italian-American restaurant from chef Carla Pellegrino to unveil its happy hour program. Available daily from 4-6 pm on all non-event and non-game days at American Airlines Center, it features $2 off all cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass, alongside a menu of $12 bites and petite entrées such as mozzarella & truffle arancini, meatballs in marinara, pork belly burnt ends, calamari & zucchini, and zucchini chips with feta cheese dip & marinara.