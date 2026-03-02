Sweet home Chicago
Chicago-style tavern D.L. Mack's debuts in Uptown Dallas' West Village
A Chicago tavern-style restaurant is opening at West Village: It's a third location of D.L. Mack's, the classic American tavern concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and it's opening at 3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 106, AKA the former Midici space.
According to release, doors will open on Wednesday, March 4.
D.L. Mack's made its debut at 6501 Hillcrest Ave. in 2021 from Vandelay, whose other concepts include East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake's Hollywood, Brentwood Restaurant & Bar, and The Anchor Bar. A second D.L. Mack's followed, at Preston Royal, in 2022.
The menus feature classic American dishes with a Windy-City theme. The centerpiece: their Chicago-style cracker crust pizza, as well as martinis, which are a Vandelay motif.
The West Village location will feature Chicago tavern-style cracker crust pizzas such as the Honey Truffle Chicken with white sauce, chili flakes and arugula; Return of the Mack with sausage, giardiniera, and sweet onions; and Spicy Vodka with ZaZa sauce, basil and Chicago peppers.
Return of the Mack pizza.Photo courtesy of D.L. Mack's
Additional menu items include:
- D.L. Mack’s Famous Chicken Tenders
- Mozzarella bites
- Spicy rigatoni
- The Chopped McCarthy (salad with chicken, bacon, beets, cheddar, egg, and ranch dressing
New menu items will include:
- Jalapeno Queso Dip served chilled with chips
- The Hickory Burger with cheddar, Canadian bacon, jalapeno, onion, hickory sauce
- Grilled Chicken Burger fully loaded with mustard and truffle aioli
- The Truffle Burger with gruyere, bacon, gorgonzola, onion, arugula, and truffle aioli
In addition to martinis, the bar will serve hand-crafted classics such as The Gimlet, Manhattan, Paloma, Peach Bellini, and more. Happy hour is a daily thing, from 4-6 pm at the bar, with $10 martinis and half-price wine.
Happy hour is a daily occurrence at the bar.Photo courtesy of D.L. Mack's
Decor in the 4,600-square-foot restaurant will be a throwback to a retro Chicago-style pizzeria, featuring a nostalgic color scheme of white, black, maroon, and kelly green; Tiffany-style lighting pieces; artwork showcasing historic Chicago scenes; and sports memorabilia.
“D.L. Mack’s is exactly the kind of neighborhood tavern I’ve always loved — the kind of place that feels familiar the second you walk in,” says Hunter Pond, founder, chairman & CEO of Vandelay Companies, in the release. “The response from our guests has confirmed what we believed from the start: Dallas connects with that timeless, Chicago-inspired nostalgia. West Village is a natural fit for us — it’s energetic, walkable, and right in the heart of it all."
This is the second recent West Village opening for Vandelay; a location of Hudson House debuted at the Uptown Dallas development on February 4. They clearly like the fourth day of the month.
Reservations can be made now at the restaurant's website. Once doors open on March 4, hours of operation will be 11 am-9 pm Monday-Thursday, 11 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday, and 11 am-9 pm Sunday.
---
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.