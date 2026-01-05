Opening soon
Italian restaurant from TV chef to debut at Dallas' Victory Park
A celebrity chef-led restaurant that's been in the works for nearly three years is finally opening its doors in Dallas' Victory Park: Urban Italia, from chef Carla Pellegrino, will debut on Friday, January 9 in the former WFAA studio at 3030 Nowitzki Way.
According to a release, Urban Italia will be a "modern interpretation of Italian-American cuisine ... blending Old World technique with New-World flair."
Led by TV-famous chef Pellegrino in partnership with Dallas-based Tivona Group, Urban Italia will feature what they're calling "Italia-Merica" food.
“Italia-Merica food, as we call it, started in these tiny kitchens where immigrants were just trying to bring a piece of home to their new life,” says Pellegrino in the release. “They made do with what they had — more meat, more garlic, whatever was fresh — and out came dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, steak pizzaiola. At Urban Italia, we’re serving nostalgia, making sure these classics are made with care, with great ingredients, and with the kind of love that started it all.”
Crispy Calamari & Zucchini.Photo courtesy of Urban Italia
The menu features hand-tossed Neapolitan-style pizzas, as well as housemade pastas such as Fettuccine al Ragù Bolognese, Shrimp Fra Diavolo, and Cappelletti Carciofi & Prosciutto.
Appetizers include jumbo lump crab meat cocktail and baked clams. Entrees include Chicken Milanese, Chilean Sea Bass Mediterranea, Salmon Harissa, and American Wagyu Sirloin Au Poivre.
Cocktails and mocktails promise to come with an Italian accent. Developed by award-winning mixologist Yangdup Lama, the beverage program pairs classic Italian flavors with contemporary mixology. Signature sips include: Milano Bianco (gin, dry vermouth, bitter bianco, grapefruit, Campari air); Amalfi Highball (vodka, Italicus, limoncello, cranberry, lime, milk-clarified and carbonated); and Sicilia Espresso Martini (mezcal, fig-infused Marsala, hazelnut, espresso.)
Pellegrino was born in Rio de Janeiro, lived in Italy, attended the French Culinary Institute in New York, and with Frank Pellegrino Jr opened Baldoria Restaurant in New York's theater district. She has starred on TV cooking shows such as Top Chef and Throwdown with Bobby Flay.
In 2023, she partnered with restaurateur Sanjay Joshi on a restaurant in Grapevine called Teatro Bistro and Cocktail Lounge. Joshi is also partnered on this restaurant and previously said in a statement that he was excited to partner with Pellegrino to bring an Italian experience to Victory Park.
"When I heard the old WFAA space was becoming available I immediately knew that it was the perfect home for our new restaurant," Joshi said. "With its high visibility in the bustling heart of Victory Park, it’s truly one of the most desirable locations in Dallas.”
The restaurant includes a private dining room.Photo courtesy of Urban Italia
Urban Italia spans 5,500 square feet and seats 250 guests across an indoor dining room, indoor-outdoor bar, and spacious patio. The design, by Fusion AE, draws inspiration from coastal Italy, combining warm natural woods, bright accents, and a relaxed yet refined aesthetic, according to the release.
Urban Italia will open for dinner on January 9; lunch service will debut at a later date.
---
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.