This Week's Hot Headlines
The richest small town in Texas tops our 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week reveals the richest small town in Texas and some big restaurant closures. Plus, a magical Christmas light show in Plano. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide for festive weekend fun.
1. The richest small town in Texas is surprisingly not in Dallas. A survey of affluent small towns has found one town in Texas to be at the top of the list, but shockingly, it is not in Dallas.
2. Mom-and-pop restaurant chain Biscuit Bar closes all Dallas locations. A Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant chain dedicated to biscuits is shutting down. The Biscuit Bar, a chain with six locations including five in the Dallas area, is closing them all. According to the owners, the closures are effective immediately.
3. Magical Plano Elf Town to compete on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight. A family from one of Dallas-Fort Worth's most famous Christmas-light neighborhoods stepped into the national spotlight. Melissa and David Loder, who present a spectacular "Elf Town" display in Plano's Deerfield subdivision, competed on ABC's holiday competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight on December 18.
David and Melissa Loder's Elf Town is on Penbrook Court in the Deerfield subdivision of Plano. Photo courtesy of David and Melissa Loder
4. Longtime Dallas restaurant Sevy's Grill to close after nearly 30 years. A longtime Dallas restaurant is closing in 2026. Sevy's Grill, which has been open at 8201 Preston Rd. for nearly 30 years, will close on June 27, 2026.
5. Tom Thumb debuts 2 new supermarkets in the Dallas area. Venerable supermarket chain Tom Thumb is celebrating the opening of two new stores in the Dallas area.