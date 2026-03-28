This week's hot headlines
The salary you need to live comfortably in Dallas and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a national income report and two big closures. Plus, the best patios for spring dining around Dallas. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then find the best things to do this weekend right here.
1. This is the salary you need to live comfortably in Dallas in 2026. A report analyzing how much it costs to live "in sustainable comfort" in the biggest U.S. cities has found Dallas residents need to make $1,040 more than they did last year to live comfortably.
2. Dallas CBD shop will shutter in response to new legislation. A Dallas shop specializing in hemp products is closing. CBD Farmhouse, a woman-owned hemp dispensary, will close at the end of March in response to new legislation in Texas.
3. 5 best restaurant patios in Dallas to hit on a warm spring day in 2026. It's time to hit the patio. In a search for the best patio, deciding factors include sunshine, comfortable accommodations, an engaging view, and something good to eat and drink. You'll find all of that at these five Dallas hotspots.
Award-winning patio at Taco Y Vino. Photo courtesy of Taco Y Vino
4. Beloved Dallas retailer Weir’s Furniture to close after 78 years. Weir's Furniture, a family-owned company that has sold home furnishings to generations of North Texans since 1948, is closing the doors to all stores for good. Going-out-of-business sales began March 26.
5. New gastropub from chef Tiffany Derry lands at EpicCentral Grand Prairie. Dallas' busiest celebrity chef, Tiffany Derry, is readying her newest dining concept for its big debut. The Landing, a gastropub, sports bar, and social lounge, is coming to Grand Prairie's EpicCentral complex.