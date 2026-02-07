This Week's Hot Headlines
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a wealthy suburb, romantic restaurant, new Target store, and more. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend via this expert guide.
1. Surprising Dallas suburb emerges as a new magnet for the wealthy. A new income study has revealed Dallas' wealthiest aren't settling down in Lewisville anymore — they've set their sights on Mesquite, instead.
2. Dallas steakhouse makes 2026 list of most romantic restaurants in America. Dallas diners looking for special date-night inspiration don't have to look far. Online reservation platform OpenTable has spotlighted several local spots on its newly updated lists of the most romantic U.S. restaurants.
3. Italian restaurant coming to Addison will sling New York-style pizza. New York pizza is coming to a walkable neighborhood in Addison. Called Goodfellas NY Italian Kitchen, it's opening in the Addison Circle complex at 5026 Addison Cir., in a space with long pizza history, most recently occupied by New York Pizza and Pints.
4. Long-anticipated Target store in Oak Cliff Dallas sets opening date. The wait is almost over for Oak Cliff shoppers, as a long-anticipated Target store now has an opening date: Sunday, March 15.
5. Deep Ellum bar duo to open bohemian French restaurant in Bishop Arts. A new French-inspired restaurant and bar from the team behind two Deep Ellum hot spots will soon make its debut in Dallas' Bishop Arts District. Trapeze will open this spring in a cute bungalow at 240 W. 8th St.