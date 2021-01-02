Restaurant closures of 2020 top this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Master list of every Dallas restaurant and bar that closed in 2020. It's a gloomy CultureMap tradition to do an annual list of restaurant closures although it's usually framed as more as an homage to what came and went. But the 2020 version was more brutal than usual, since so many restaurants and bars closed due to COVID-19. Of all the fields to suffer during the virus, the food and beverage industry suffered the worst. In alphabetical order, here's the list.

2. These Dallas-Fort Worth homes rescue 2020 with quirky, techy, over-the-top Christmas lights. These distinctly festive family homes throughout Dallas-Fort Worth have been attracting visitors with their immersive displays, high-tech shows, quirky extras, and — in one case — lights worthy of a reality competition show. Some will keep their lights on through early January.

3. North Texas philanthropist’s 3 legendary ranches command $340 million list price. When Fort Worth rancher, horse aficionado, art collector, arts patron, and philanthropist Anne Marion died in February at age 81, she left behind a Texas ranching empire about one-third the size of Rhode Island. Now, all three of Marion’s ranches are on the market for more than $340 million.

4. Dallas foodie temple Lucia to relocate, sibling restaurant closes for good. A high-profile restaurant in Dallas' Bishop Arts announced it was closing: Macellaio, the casual, butcher-driven spot from restaurateurs David and Jennifer Uygur, would close at the end of 2020, they said. But the space, located at 287 N. Bishop Ave., will become the new home to Lucia, their nationally acclaimed Italian restaurant.

5. Travel + Leisure heralds North Texas city a top place to visit in 2021. A national travel magazine has just proclaimed what residents of Fort Worth know to be true — that the city will be a pretty great place to visit in 2021. Travel + Leisure magazine on December 18 released its annual, unranked list of the 50 best U.S. places to visit in the coming year. Fort Worth is the only major Texas city to make the list.