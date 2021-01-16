Rooftop igloos bubble up in this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Hotels with weatherproof rooftop 'igloos' are a thing in Dallas-Fort Worth. A new hotel in Grapevine has introduced fun little igloos on their rooftop which let you hang outside in a weatherproof environment. Hotel Vin has added what they call rooftop "bubbles" on their Rioja Rooftop Terrace. They're the second local hotel to open igloos to patrons, after the Statler Dallas introduced them in December 2019.

2. Country radio legend's North Texas horse ranch listed for $8.2 million. For 25 years, country music radio icon Bob Kingsley and his wife and business partner, Nan, made their home at the legendary Bluestem Ranch, southwest of Weatherford. More than a year after Bob’s death at age 80 after battling bladder cancer, his widow has put their 141-acre horse ranch on the market for $8.2 million.

3. Downtown Dallas hotel to reopen underground bar with cocktail king Gabe Sanchez. One of Dallas' most popular food & beverage professionals is back behind the bar: Gabe Sanchez, formerly of Black Swan Saloon in Deep Ellum, is headed for the Joule Dallas. He'll spearhead the reopening of Midnight Rambler, the hotel's subterranean bar, while expanding the hotel's cocktail program overall.

4. New restaurant in northwest Dallas will serve spicy hot chicken 'til 4 am. The hot chicken keeps coming at us, this time with a new independently owned restaurant opening in northwest Dallas. Called S&J's Hot Chick, it will serve the spicy hot chicken that has become one of the past year's biggest trends in Dallas, with a menu of chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, sides, and shakes.

5. 6 Texans draw FBI interest following violent protest at Capitol in Washington, DC. Six Texans so far have drawn attention for attending the violent protest in Washington, D.C. on January 6, in which a mob broke into the Capitol and five people died. One man has been arrested, and another was fired from his job. All six have since walked back their involvement, claiming they weren't culpable despite photos and social media posts.