Tex-Mex from San Antonio sizzles in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

1. Tex-Mex chain from San Antonio expands to Dallas-Fort Worth market. There's a fun new Tex-Mex concept coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth market, specifically the city of Keller. Called Las Palapas, it's a fast-casual chain based in San Antonio. If you were looking for a comparison, maybe something along the lines of a Taco Cabana.

2. New report shows how much it pays to work in tech in Dallas-Fort Worth. It truly pays to work in the tech sector in DFW. A report published January 11 by Austin-based tech company Spanning Cloud Apps LLC shows workers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area can more than double their pay when they hold down a tech job. In fact, DFW ranks fourth among the country's largest metro areas for the pay advantage in tech occupations versus all occupations.

3. Downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park picks Mi Cocina for new restaurant. Filling what is surely the most visible location in all of Dallas, downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park has selected a new restaurant to reside inside the park: Mi Cocina. The Dallas chain known for its Mambo Taxi frozen margarita and up$caled take on basic Tex-Mex will take over the space vacated by Savor, the restaurant that closed in August 2020 after operating there for seven years.

4. Break-in temporarily shutters treasured Thai restaurant in Richardson. A treasured Thai restaurant in Richardson had to close temporarily due to the damaging aftermath of a burglary: Thai Soon, located at 101 S. Coit Rd., suffered a break-in last weekend that included one of the doors being broken and an outright theft of the cash register. To help the restaurant get back on its feet, the owner's brother has launched a Gofundme in an attempt to "make the restaurant whole again."

5. Venue combining chicken and pickleball breaks ground in Grand Prairie. There's an unusual restaurant-entertainment concept breaking ground in Grand Prairie that combines rotisserie chicken with the "sport" of pickleball. Called Chicken N Pickle, it's a Kansas City-born chain that dubs itself the nation's leading pickleball-focused dining and entertainment venue.