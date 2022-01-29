Filipino fried chicken chain tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Crispy Filipino fried chicken from Jollibee plucks location in Dallas. A Filipino fast-food chain known for its crispy fried chicken is bringing that chicken to Dallas: Jollibee, which first made its North Texas debut in 2020, will open its first location in Dallas at 4703 Greenville Ave., a space previously occupied by a Jack in the Box. The restaurant will open in mid-summer.

2. Bucolic Dallas-Fort Worth neighbor named 2nd best retirement spot in Texas. If you’re hunting for a place to retire in Texas, you might want to consider pointing your car about an hour southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. A recent study by personal finance website SmartAsset ranks Granbury among the top 10 places in Texas for retirees. The lakeside Hood County community nabs the No. 2 spot on the annual list.

3. Powered by 1883, 2 North Texas cities shoot onto list of top places for filmmaking. Fort Worth officially joins Dallas in the Hollywood spotlight. For the first time, Fort Worth ranks among Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker, an annual list compiled by MovieMaker, a quarterly magazine and website based in Los Angeles. Fort Worth lands at No. 25 in its debut appearance on the list. Dallas comes in at No. 15.

4. Award-winning ice cream shop with exotic flavors scoops in on Frisco. An award-winning ice cream shop will soon have a little brother: Ked's Artisan Ice Cream and Treats, located at 6205 Coit Rd. in Plano, will open a second location in Frisco, at 12900 W. Eldorado Pkw. #120, in a former short-lived nail salon. According to co-owner Vishnu Banda, the new shop will open in late spring.

5. Couple follows their dream at Tex-Mex restaurant in downtown Garland. A Tex-Mex restaurant in Garland that was on the market has new owners dedicated to keeping it alive. Dos Banderas has been serving enchiladas, fajitas, and other classics in Garland's downtown district at 614 Main St. for 17 years, and is now under the guidance of Matt Archer and Amber Kubacak, who plan to retain its original spirit but with some refreshing updates.