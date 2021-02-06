Young homebuyers' favorite suburb tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Surprising Dallas suburb named top U.S. city for homebuyers under 35, says study. For some young professionals of Dallas, buying a home in a quiet neighborhood in the 'burbs is proving to be more appealing than a ritzy high-rise along a busy freeway within city limits. A study released January 14 by personal finance website SmartAsset ranked the top 50 U.S. cities where homebuyers under age 35 are most commonplace. Just one DFW city made it into the top 10 (drumroll, please): Mesquite.

2. Upscale Southern restaurant in McKinney gets a second lease on life. A McKinney restaurant is being brought back to life. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen, which first opened in 2016, has been given a makeover by new owners, and is now serving elevated Southern comfort food in a stylish, contemporary atmosphere.

3. Dallas-Fort Worth's newest food hall opens with stellar foodie lineup. Dallas-Fort Worth has a new food hall that's shaping up to be one of the area's best entries: Called Harvest Hall, it's an expansive European-style food hall and entertainment venue featuring a collection of local culinary concepts that will open in Grapevine on February 6.

4. Dallas sourdough pioneer expands bread empire with new storefront. Acclaimed Dallas bakery Empire Baking Company is opening a second location, making its sourdough bread and other items available for the east side of Dallas. The bakery will open a storefront at its wholesale production facility at 5614 E. University Blvd., with a goal of opening in early spring.

5. The last Sears store in Dallas-Fort Worth will shutter in April. The last Sears store in Dallas-Fort Worth is closing. The store is at Town East Mall in Mesquite, and it's one of a dozen stores the department store chain is closing across the country.