Effects of historic winter storm top this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: The historic winter storm that ravaged Texas dominated Dallas headlines this week, as residents scrambled to find warmth and water. Read on for the week's most popular stories.

1. Warming centers open to provide relief from the brutal cold in Dallas-Fort Worth. As Dallas-Fort Worth residents grappled with power outages and braved brutally cold temperatures, many city buildings, churches, and nonprofits opened their doors as warming shelters. Here is a list of places where people have been able to warm up, rest, and charge electronic devices — some of which are still operating this weekend.

2. Another Dallas-Fort Worth city issues boil water notice for residents. Residents throughout the region were encouraged to conserve water, but each day, more and more cities were issued boil water advisories due to issues at water treatment plants related to the winter storm. North and west Fort Worth, then Arlington and dozens of other communities began boiling water throughout the week. Many still are.

3. Sen. Ted Cruz scuttles back to Texas after getting busted on Cancun getaway. In the midst of a historically awful winter weather event in which millions of people across Texas were without power, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was caught trying to make a tropical getaway to Cancun. Cruz and his family were photographed by fellow travelers at the George Bush Airport in Houston on February 17, and the fallout has made national headlines.

4. Tiny Dallas suburb plugs in as one of top work-from-home towns in U.S. The miniscule Dallas suburb of St. Paul is making a big impression in a national magazine: It ranks among the top U.S. cities for working from home. PC Magazine based its 50-city list on numerous factors, such as affordable housing, remote-work-friendly lifestyle, and super-fast and reasonably priced internet service. St. Paul, about 30 miles northeast of Dallas, appears at No. 15 in the ranking.

5. A massive number of people are relocating to Texas from these 2 states. If it feels like more and more people are moving to Texas, that's because, well, they are. According to the 2021 Texas Relocation Report released by Texas Realtors, more than 500,000 people moved to Texas in 2019 — 537,000-582,000 new residents, to be sort of exact. Here's where they're coming from.