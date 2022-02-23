Vanilla Ice rides wave of '90s nostalgia with concert at Statler Dallas

Thanks to Super Bowl 2022's epic half-time show, the '90s are back, and here is the legendary Vanilla Ice to seize the moment with a party at the Statler Ballroom in downtown Dallas.

The Grammy-nominated artist, part-time house-flipper, and Dallas native, born Robert Van Winkle, will headline a "Nineties Night" on April 15, when the Statler hosts a property-wide '90s party in its iconic ballroom and throughout all of its restaurants and bars.

Ice is down to reprise hits such as "Ice, Ice Baby," "Play That Funky Music," and "Ninja Rap." As if that were not sufficiently glorious, opening for Vanilla Ice will be special guest Young MC, whose Grammy-winning "Bust a Move" topped the charts in 1989.

Vanilla has displayed impressive staying power, most recently appearing in a goofy TV commercial for Bob's Discount Furniture that highlights celebrities named Bob including artist Bob Ross and actor Rob Schneider. (Ice is shown at a coffee shop when the barista says, "Vanilla Ice Latte for... Bob".)

The '90s Night is part of an intermittent tour of sorts that also includes a date in Kentucky in which Vanilla Ice is supported by Tone Loc and DJ M Walk.

The 2022 Super Bowl on February 13 had a half-time show with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, plus a surprise cameo by 50 Cent that seemed to ignite a '90s nostalgia trip. Vanilla Ice is not the only retro act on tour: All-Star Legends of Hip Hop featuring Juvenile, Too Short, Scarface, 8ball & MJG, Trina, and Trick Daddy will make a stop in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park on February 28.

Early bird tickets for the Statler show start at $39 for a single ticket and $130 for a 4-pack of tickets; early bird pricing expires on February 28, when standard general admission tickets will be $49 and a 4-pack of tickets will be $160. Tickets at the door will be $59.

A VIP lounge option for eight people include two bottle of spirits and two bottles of wine or champagne for $1,500. A lounge for four people includes one bottle of spirits and one bottle of wine or champagne for $750.

Full information on tickets and pricing can be found at www.thestatlerdallas.com/concerts.

Companion festivities include:

Scout at The Statler will feature a '90s costume contest, drink specials, and entertainment from 7 pm until close, with prizes awarded, plus access to the venue's bowling and arcade games.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge at The Statler will feature a Latin Pop Late-Night Party featuring live entertainment, Latin hits from the ‘90s, dancing and themed drink specials from 9 pm until close.

The hotel will offer a package with general admission tickets, valet, and guest room.

The concert starts at 8 pm Friday, April 15, with doors opening at 7 pm.