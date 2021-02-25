These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, February 25

Junior Brown in concert

Country singer Junior Brown is a true original, best known for his signature instrument, the "guit-steel" double neck guitar that is a hybrid of an electric guitar and lap steel guitar. Active since the early '80s, Brown has released 11 albums in his career, including 2018's Deep in the Heart of Me. He'll play two shows on Thursday at The Kessler.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents The Concert Truck

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present the residency of The Concert Truck, collaborative community concerts across the city featuring musicians of the DSO and other arts organizations. Concerts will be held outdoors at various locations through March 14, with audiences and performers able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances. Locations this weekend include Medical City Medical Center – Children’s Hospital on Thursday, Nasher Sculpture Center on Friday, and Klyde Warren Park and The Sound at Cypress Waters on Saturday.

Kitchen Dog Theater presents CRAFT: Art of the Hooch & Pooch

After a false start due to weather last week, Kitchen Dog Theater will celebrate their 30th Anniversary with this series that looks back at a few of the world premiere plays they’ve produced over the years written by Artistic Company Members. The series starts with Pompeii!! with creators Cameron Cobb, Michael Federico, and Max Hartman. Virtual episodes will begin with a mixologist walking viewers through the creation of an original craft cocktail, followed by a deep dive conversation into the craft behind the creation with artists from the productions. There will be other episodes monthly through June.

Cirque Italia presents Paranormal Cirque

After two other stops in the area, Cirque Italia's Paranormal Cirque heads north to Denton. Under the black and red big top tent of Paranormal Cirque exists a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theater, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings audiences back to when they dream ... and when they had nightmares and fantasies. The show, continuing through March 7 at the North Texas Fairgrounds, is only for teenagers and above; no kids under 13 will be admitted.

Friday, February 26

The Dallas Opera presents Tosca

Since the Dallas Opera is still unable to present live productions, they are going back into their archives again to stream the company’s 2015 production of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca. The passionate, star-studded production was originally presented in 2015, including a live simulcast at Klyde Warren Park. The stream will be available to view at any time through March 27.

Improv Addison presents DeRay Davis

Comedian DeRay Davis has been killing it on stage, in movies, and on TV for years. His film credits include Semi-Pro, both Barbershop movies, and Johnson Family Vacation. On the small screen, Davis has appeared in HBO's Entourage, Comedy Central's Reno 911, and provided numerous voices on The Boondocks. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Addison.

Saturday, February 27

Jonathan Tyler in concert with Desure

Jonathan Tyler is a Dallas-based musician who has received national attention, opening for major acts like Erykah Badu, Leon Russell, Deep Purple, The Black Crowes, Kool and the Gang, and more. Tyler and his band, the Northern Lights, have released three studio albums in their career, including 2015's Holy Smokes. He'll perform at The Kessler, with Desure as the opening act.

Sunday, February 28

New exhibitions at Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas Museum of Art will open two new exhibitions on Sunday, most notably "Frida Kahlo: Five Works," which gives visitors the rare opportunity to see five exquisite works by the acclaimed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Also opening is "Devoted: Art and Spirituality in Mexico and New Mexico," which features devotional works drawn from the DMA’s Latin American collection, exploring interrelated artistic traditions in the two regions. The Frida Kahlo exhibition will run through June 20, while "Devoted" will remain on display through January 2, 2022.

Bruce Wood Dance presents WOOD/SHOP

Bruce Wood Dance presents the first installment of the virtual series WOOD/SHOP. The first event will feature two premieres: Gabriel Speiller's Roses in December, an emotive trio of dancers winding through the twisting terrain of loss, grief, and hope; and Megan Storey's The Silence That Wakes Us, a riveting rush of movement with a compelling play of sound and silence inspired by reflections of her personal experiences with loss. It also includes a unique film project made by Cole Vernon.