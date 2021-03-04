These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, March 4

The Cube: An Interactive Experience For The Socially Distanced Era

If you missed The Cube during its first run in January, they're giving you another shot. The Cube is an immersive experience for the socially distanced era, featuring projections, audio, and lights. Taking place at Latino Cultural Center through March 20, the experience will ask audiences to redefine what community and loneliness mean to them. The lines will be blurred between the socially distanced virtual art we have all become accustomed to since March 2020, and the more traditional live theatrical performance we have loved for centuries.

Improv Addison presents Gary Owen

Gary Owen has been entertaining American audiences for more than a decade with his side-splitting comedy. Having performed to sold-out audiences in all the major comedy clubs and theatres across the country, Owen is a beloved comedian who was proclaimed by Ebony magazine as Black America’s “Favorite White Comedian.” He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Addison.

Friday, March 5

Galleria Dallas presents "She's Got the Look" opening day

You can go back to the '80s at Galleria Dallas courtesy of the new fashion exhibition, "She’s Got the Look," a display of 1980s style with more than 50 looks and curated from some of Dallas’ most fashionable closets by Martini Consignment’s Ken Weber. The exhibition, located in the space next to Sephora, will focus on designers from the ’80s like Thierry Mugler, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Bob Mackie, Emanuel Ungaro, Halston, and Geoffrey Beene. It will remain on display through April 3.

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour

TobyMac, a Christian hip hop artist, was originally a founding member of the trio DC Talk. Since going out on his own in 2001, he's been a juggernaut on the Christian charts, notching five consecutive No. 1 albums, including 2018's The Elements. For this three-night stay at Allen Event Center, going on through Sunday, he'll be joined by special guests Tauren Wells, We Are Messengers, Unspoken, Cochren & Co., and Terrian.

Kitchen Dog Theater presents Last Ship to Proxima Centauri

Kitchen Dog Theater continues its season-long celebration of playwrights of color with the world premiere of Last Ship to Proxima Centauri by Greg Lam. The Earth has become uninhabitable. The last escape ship from Earth (Seattle, to be exact) arrives to their new home centuries after all the others. They are not prepared for what they find there: A planet full of unimpressed people of color who are not happy to see them. The production, available to stream at any time through March 21, asks viewers to examine 21st Century America, including white supremacy and cultural appropriation, through the lens of futurist neo-colonialism.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Music from the Movies"

Our favorite films would be unimaginable without music. Composers marry the action to music, eliciting the strongest of feelings that are forever tied to the film. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will explore the history of American movies through the scores everyone knows and loves. The concert will have three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Saturday, March 6

Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents "The Science of Guinness World Records"

All around the world, people are pushing themselves to achieve new and amazing things. From the world’s smallest stop motion film to the most drum beats in 60 seconds to the most consecutive pinky pull-ups, the world is full of fascinating people achieving strange and incredible feats. The special exhibit "The Science of Guinness World Records" looks into the science behind these mesmerizing accomplishments. It will be on display at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science through September 6.

Southwest Celtic Music Association presents North Texas Irish Festival

The annual North Texas Irish Festival was one of the last big events in Dallas in 2020 before the pandemic shut everything down in. A year later, like many other events, they've had to reimagine the event as a virtual one. The festival will celebrate the long, rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture through music, dance, cultural, and culinary activities on six separate channels on the festival's website.

Downtown Carrollton presents Sixth Annual TEXFest

Downtown Carrollton will present the sixth annual TEXFest, a celebration of Texas Independence Day featuring craft beer, good food, and local artists performing Texas music. To protect the public’s health and safety, TEXFest will be broken into four sessions throughout the day, with each session allowing a maximum capacity of 100 attendees. The only way to guarantee entry into a session is to pre-purchase a $6 ticket for admission that also includes a commemorative souvenir beer glass.

Sunday, March 7

Dallas Museum of Art opening and closings

It's moving day at the Dallas Museum of Art, as they will open one exhibit and bring two others to a close. Opening is "Devoted: Art and Spirituality in Mexico and New Mexico," which features devotional works drawn from the DMA’s Latin American collection, exploring interrelated artistic traditions in the two regions. Closing will be Love is the Message, The Message is Death, a collage of found and self-produced footage that juxtaposes representations of Black artists, scholars, athletes, and politicians with depictions of events ranging from faith-based transcendence to police brutality; and "Contemporary Art + Design," which features recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings, and design objects by artists from 11 countries.