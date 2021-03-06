Response to governor's mask decision tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas doubles down on mask mandate, Fort Worth takes them off. Dallas and Tarrant County officials are taking divergent paths following the controversial decision on March 2 by Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen the state for business and rescind the requirement to wear masks, effective March 10. Abbott's announcement leaves the decisions to counties and in North Texas, it's one yes for masks (Dallas) and one no (Tarrant).

2. Dallas contractor in Nusr-Et Steakhouse lawsuit has lengthy litigious history. Nusr-Et Steakhouse, a glitzy new restaurant from famously colorful Turkish restaurateur Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe, has finally opened in Uptown Dallas, despite a pair of lawsuits between the restaurant and the Dallas contractor who oversaw its construction. Gökçe is no stranger to lawsuits. But in Dallas, he's met his litigious match in Jim Benge, a contractor who specializes in restaurant construction and who's been involved in at least two dozen lawsuits with such restaurants as Mellow Mushroom, Haymaker, Stocks & Bondy, and TNT/Tacos & Tequila.

3. Longtime Dallas radio DJ Russ Martin found dead at Frisco home. Longtime Dallas DJ Russ Martin was found dead at his home in Frisco on February 27; he was 60. According to a police report, Frisco police responded to a call at Martin's residence in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue in Frisco, after a friend found him unresponsive. Martin, who was born Russell Dale Martin on October 4, 1960 and grew up in Pleasant Grove, was a Dallas radio personality for more than 30 years.

4. How the winter storm could affect Texas' bluebonnets and wildflowers in spring 2021. Now that Texas has thawed out and we're back to shorts-weather, the question on every wildflower watcher’s mind is: What'll happen with our bluebonnets? Texans needn't worry. The state flower is still going to blanket fields, parks, and roadsides this year. We'll just need to be patient, experts say, because their grand entrance could be delayed.

5. Celebrity-famous turkey leg restaurant plans pop-up for Dallas. A restaurant that's nationally famous for its turkey legs is bringing them to Dallas: Turkey Leg Hut, a mom-and-pop from Houston, will host a food truck event in Dallas where it will serve its signature turkey legs and assorted Gulf treats. Details on the exact timeframe and location are still to come.