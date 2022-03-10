Master list of all the St. Patrick's Day events happening around Dallas

Dallas' celebration of St. Patrick's Day, one of the city's favorite holidays for merriment and gaiety, is making a comeback for 2022 after a pandemic-induced two-year layoff. The weather's supposed to be frigid, but party-throwers say this shall not deter the festivities.

The actual St. Patrick's Day falls on a Thursday, but for some restaurants and bars, the party has already begun. We're looking at St. Patrick's Day Week.

The biggest events are on Saturday, March 12: That includes the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade beginning at 11 am, with a companion concert headlined by The Toadies, and the Lower Greenville Avenue Block Party which runs from 9 am-5 pm.

To accommodate public transit to those events, DART is ramping up with extra Red and Orange Line trains between the Parker station in Plano and the Victory station downtown. Bus routes 3 and 17, which run along the parade route, will be on detour all day until the parade has ended.

Beyond Greenville Avenue, there is plenty of hoopla to be found, including four big events in downtown Dallas, Plano, Duncanville, and Irving, plus a host of individual celebrations, drink specials, and Irish fare. (And check out our list of the Best Irish Pubs in Dallas.)

Downtown Dallas

AT&T Discovery District is hosting a block party on March 12 from 12 noon-11 pm with live music, food, and drink. Limited-edition drinks at Jaxon and The Exchange include Leprechaun Water (tequila, clover flower, citrus, Topo Chico), Jameson & Ginger, Jameson Orange Fizz, green Miller Lite, Frozen Irish Coffee, and Guinness. Food specials at The Second Floor at The Exchange will include Corned Beef Sandwich, Bangers & Mash, Griddled Boxty Cakes, and Irish Stout Battered Cod & Chips. Jaxon will serve Irish Stew and a Corned Beef Sandwich on rye. Entertainment will include Irish Folk Dance, Bag Pipers, and a costume contest.

Duncanville

Mudhook Bar and Kitchen has organized Luckathirish Beer Festival, the first brewfest in beautiful downtown Duncanville, with eight breweries, food trucks, and live music. The event takes place on Freeman Street on March 12 from 7-11 pm and has some of the most stellar local breweries including Community Beer Company, Lakewood Brewing, Ghost Eye Brewing Co, Trinity Forest Brewing Company, Pegasus City Brewery, True Vine Brewing Co, and Outfit Brewing. Tickets are $19 and include a commemorative wristband that gets access to the tents where you get six 4-oz beers of your choice from the beer tents on Freeman St, plus a keepsake stainless steel "Luckathirish 2022" cup. Buy tickets at SeeTickets.us/MudhookBar.

Plano

Legacy Hall in Plano will celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 12 with Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. green beer, Tullamore Irish whiskey specials, and live music, starting at 12:30 pm with Plunk Murray, a Celtic hard folk rock band plus a green beer stein holding competition. The event is free to attend until 6:30 pm, at which time the Box Garden will become a ticketed area for a Prince tribute concert which is $10; buy tickets here.

Irving

Toyota Music Factory is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17 from 6-10 pm with music, festivities, and promotions at 20 restaurants and bars including Thirsty Lion, Yard House, Grimaldi's Pizza, Gloria's Latin Cuisine, Pacheco Taco Bar, and more. Play the Toyota Music Factory Saint Patricks Bingo game at participating restaurants and bars for a chance to win prizes. Cleghorn: America's Celtic Rock Band will perform on the Texas Lottery Plaza at 6 pm, and there'll be a costume contest on the plaza at 9 pm. Wear your green and take a picture with a Leprechaun. Entry is free, but RSVP here.

Food & drink specials

Here are all the bars and restaurants serving fish & chips, Irish whiskey, and green beer:

Andy's Frozen Custard has two limited-time treats: Mint Cookie Concrete with vanilla frozen custard, mint, and crumbed mint cookies; and the CrumbleMint Shake, with vanilla frozen custard, crumbled Oreo cookies, and mint.

Bar Louie is hosting a week-long celebration for St. Patrick’s Day from March 12-19, with Green Beer, $3 Jameson Sidecars, Irish Slammers, and pints of Guinness.

Chet's Dallas, the newly opened cocktail bar and Irish-American eatery in the West End, will celebrating from March 14-19 with Irish decor and drink specials that include $7 Guinness Pints, Green Beer, Irish Mule with Jameson Whiskey, Cucumber Jalapeño Gimlet with Zephyr Gin, and Luck of the Irish Shot with Bailey’s, Creme de Cacao, Creme de Menthe, plus food classics like Irish Stew and Shepherd’s Pie.

City Hall Bistro at the Adolphus will offer a special Leprechaun Cocktail on Saturday March 12, made with Irish Whiskey, crème de menthe, crème de cocoa, and cream.

Corner Bakery is serving a special green apple flavored Shamrock Lemonade.

Happiest Hour in the Harwood District will celebrate on Saturday, March 12 with a $25 green beer tower and $10 green froze, plus live music and a leprechaun on-site.

Harwood Arms, the British Isles inspired pub in the Harwood District, will host a St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17, with an all-day celebration beginning at 11 am. A traditional bagpiper will begin playing at 5 pm, followed by live music at 6 pm.

Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas will celebrate on March 17 at their lobby bar and lounge with a $7 green beer, the Karbach Horseshoe Pilsner for St. Patrick’s Day, as well as $8 Jameson shots and the seasonal feature, the Shamrock Shooter for $10, containing Irish whiskey, melon liqueur, and Irish cream liquor. Chef Bryan Patton has a seasonal special as well: the Copper & Steel Shepherd’s Pie.

Lochland's will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with two days of festivities: They'll open at 8:15 am on Saturday, March 12 to screen rugby games, and then a day of live music, Irish dancers, bagpipers, corned beef & cabbage, and more traditional Irish fare, which they'll reprise on Thursday, March 17 (minus the rugby).

Pluckers Wing Bar will open its Lovers & Greenville location early, in time for the parade, with Fried Pickles, green beer, and a neon green drink, Psychedelic Frog, plus wings and a patty melt.

Rodeo Bar at the Adolphus will celebrate on March 12 with Corned Beef & Cabbage, plus including Frozen Irish Coffee, Hell’s Kitchen Sour, and Irish Car Bombs.

Sheraton Dallas is making the most of its proximity to DART Rail with a convenient package designed for those attending the annual 2022 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival: Book a room at the hotel and you get complimentary parking. You can leave your car in their parking garage and take DART to the parade. The Sheraton is right across the street from the Pearl/Arts District station, and DART has two stops on the parade route: Lovers Lane Station and Park Lane Station. The package also includes Late Check-out (at 3 pm), a bucket of beer, and 25 percent off food and beverage at their in-house restaurants, Open Palette or Draft Sports Bar and Lounge.

Son of a Butcher is hosting a patio party with outdoor bar and grill, starting at 11 am. There'll be music, sliders, plus $3 Jell-O Shots, $5 Draft Beer, and $7 Tipsy Leprechauns. Two specials are available through March 17: The Irishman slider with Wagyu, peppered bacon, cheddar, Irish stout aioli, and caramelized onion; and the Shamrock Shake with Lucky Charms Marshmallows.

Stirr is serving $6 Irish Coffees, $6 Teeling Shots, and $6 baby Guinness shots on March 17.

Taco Cabana will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from March 11-30 with a signature Leprechaun Margarita for $3 at all Texas locations. The margarita is a refreshing blend of Taco Cabana’s frozen Mango and Blue Curaçao margaritas, which creates its signature green color.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub in Irving and Euless is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a seasonal menu from March 3-17 featuring Irish inspired dishes and beverages including Scotch Eggs, Bacon Cheddar Potato Cakes, Shepherd’s Pie, Corned Beef Mac & Cheese, and an Irish Mule with Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey, ginger beer, and lime.

Twin Peaks customers get free Fried Pickles on March 17 with any $20 purchase.

Vidorra is serving $6 Green Whiskey-rita's, $6 Teeling shots, and $6 baby Guinness shots on March 17.

The Whippersnapper and High Fives, the neighboring sibling bars on Henderson Avenue, will host their annual St. Patrick's Day Block Party on Saturday, March 12, kicking off at 11 am at High Fives, while festivities at The Whip commence at 2 pm. There'll be Irish drink specials including green beer, plus entertainment and activities including live DJs, leprechauns, and cash prizes.

Whiskey Hatchet, the cocktail bar and axe throwing lodge in Deep Ellum, is serving $5 Irish Car Bombs, $5 Jameson, and $5 Green Draft Beer on Saturday, March 12 and Thursday, March 17.