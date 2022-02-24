St. Patrick's Day block party on Dallas' Greenville Avenue: officially on

St. Patrick's Day revelers have already received the good news that the annual Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, and now the other shoe drops: Its companion block party is back on as well.

The Vanderbilt to Vickery Association is welcoming back the return of its annual Lower Greenville Avenue St. Patrick's Day Block Party, the largest one of its kind in Dallas, on Saturday, March 12.

According to a release, the Block Party will run from 9 am-5 pm on Lower Greenville, between Vanderbilt and Vickery Boulevard. Guests must be 21 and older, and are encouraged to dress in green, and come prepared for a day full of music, beer, and St. Patrick's Day cheer.

There's a separate concert starring the Toadies at Energy Square, at 4925 Greenville Ave., which begins at 10 am, and features 40 Acre Mule, plus food trucks and four bars.

The parade was canceled in 2020, just as COVID-19 was starting to surge and local health leaders declared a state of emergency in Dallas, then canceled again in 2021, due to the pandemic.

A spokesman for the Block Party notes that it has been a tradition on Lower Greenville for more than 30 years.

"This celebration is legendary. Bars and restaurants on Lower Greenville will take part in this all-day, St Patrick’s Day party that fills the streets with music, food, and drink," the spokesperson says. "Our goal is to make sure every party-goer has a great time in a fun environment, with free shuttle service helping everyone enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly."

Entry to the Block Party is $15, cash only, and includes access to the event's three music stages, positioned near the participating bars. They'll install ATMs at each entry point and throughout the event grounds.

The seven participating bars include:

Stan's Blue Note, which the release says is the oldest bar in Dallas

The Dubliner, Dallas' oldest Irish pub

Dodie’s Reef

Blue Goose

Terilli's

Halcyon

Christies, a relative newcomer to the Greenville Avenue scene

Residents should plan for various street closures in the area. Travel to the event will be provided by a free shuttle, which will run from 11 am-4 pm from the Mockingbird Station directly to the block party.

Attendees must be 21 and must provide a valid ID. No backpacks, large purses, containers, or coolers are allowed; nothing can be brought in or out of the event.