These are the 6 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, March 18

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris" opening day

Co-organized by the Dallas Museum of Art and the Baltimore Museum of Art, this is the first U.S. exhibition in over 35 years dedicated to the Spanish artist Juan Gris. Through more than 40 paintings and collages that span all major periods of the artist’s evolving practice, the exhibition reveals the transformation of Gris’ innovative style and principal motifs from 1912 until 1926. The exhibit will be on display through July 25.

Dallas Theater Center presents Something Grim(m)

Pushed back a month due to the winter storm, Dallas Theater Center gets back to creativity with this spin on Grimm’s fairy tales, taking place around the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Guests will take a self-guided outdoor tour through various locations. Patrons will start their storybook journey in the Lexus Silver parking garage. From there, the story is told in several segments, each step along the path revealing a new part of the story. The production, taking place on various dates through April 4, will include comic strips, pop-up story books, as well as pre-recorded video and audio elements.

Kitchen Dog Theater presents CRAFT: Art of the Hooch & Pooch

Kitchen Dog Theater is celebrating their 30th Anniversary with this series that looks back at a few of the world premiere plays they’ve produced over the years written by Artistic Company Members. The series continues with end times with playwright Allison Moore, set designer Clare DeVries, and costumer Christie Vela. Virtual episodes will begin with a mixologist walking viewers through the creation of an original craft cocktail, followed by a deep dive conversation into the craft behind the creation with artists from the productions. There will be other episodes monthly through June.

Friday, March 19

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Lives of the Saints

Lives of the Saints is a collection of six short plays by David Ives. A woman returns from the dead to reveal uncomfortable secrets. A friendship almost founders over a gift gone unappreciated. A washing-machine repairman falls in love with a picture-perfect washer. A man feels he never truly knew the woman who birthed him, and now that she’s gone, he’ll never get the chance. Or will he? A man runs into a fellow who seems to embody, with eerie specificity, the life he chose not to live. This collection of short plays is filled with thoughtfulness, silly wordplay, metaphysical questions, and dark humor. The production, which was postponed one week, will be available to stream at any time through March 27.

Sunday, March 21

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Not Visible to the Naked Eye: Inside a Senufo Helmet Mask" closing day

After more than a year, the Dallas Museum of Art will finally close "Not Visible to the Naked Eye: Inside a Senufo Helmet Mask," which features CT scans of a Senufo helmet mask from the Museum’s African art collection. This kind of mask is worn like a helmet by a medium at initiations, funerals, harvest celebrations, and secret events. Visible attachments on the mask include a female figure, cowrie shells, and imported glassware. The CT scans reveal unexpected materials beneath the surface and objects contained in the attached animal horns that empower the mask.

j.k. livin foundation presents We're Texas Virtual Benefit with Matthew and Camilla McConaughey

The We're Texas virtual benefit, hosted by Matthew and Camilla McConaughey, will include performances and appearances by a wide range of big stars, including Don Henley, George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Dak Prescott, Jamie Foxx, the Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, Troy Aikman, and Woody Harrelson. The event, which can viewed on McConaughey's YouTube Channel and on Spectrum News 1 in Texas, will raise money for j.k.livin foundation's Texas Relief Fund, which is supporting a variety of charities.