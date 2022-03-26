New 'better burger' joint flips into this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Bizzy new burger joint from Dallas F&B mastermind will be unlike any other. There's an exciting new burger in the works, from acclaimed Dallas restaurant mastermind Mark Brezinski. Called Bizzy, it's a new concept that will embrace the "better burger" trend but in a fast-food setting, and it will make its debut in North Dallas on Montfort Drive, across from the old Valley View Mall and not unfittingly, right between a McDonald's and a Burger King.

2. The 10 top neighborhood restaurants in Dallas keep it close to home. CultureMap Dallas brings back the 2022 edition of its annual Tastemaker Awards, our culinary celebration shining a light on the top talent in Dallas-Fort Worth's restaurant and bar communities. We are launching a 10-part editorial series, starting with Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year. These are the places that are nearby, convenient yet good, and that often reflect the neighborhood in some way. Here are the nominees.

3. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 Asian restaurant finds for March. For this edition of our monthly Where to Eat, we hand the microphone to what has become a priceless source of intel for diners in Dallas-Fort Worth: the Facebook page called Asian Grub in DFDUB. With the idea that not everyone is on Facebook or has the time to regularly comb through the page, this edition of our monthly column highlights some of the recent finds brought to light by the diligent members of the group.

4. 'World's most powerful woman' MacKenzie Scott gives $9 million to Dallas charity. Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott has gifted Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity $9 million, the largest unrestricted donation in its 36-year history, the organization revealed March 22. Scott — who is also well known as the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — donated to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 of its U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations in a grand sum of $436 million.

5. In-demand Dallas designer expands with colorful new boutique in NorthPark Center. A Dallas fashion designer with a well-established flagship in West Village is branching out to another premier shopping destination: NorthPark Center. Nicole Kwon has soft-opened a second location of her eponymous boutique on the second level between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, across from Eataly.