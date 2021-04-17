Dallas burger joint takes you around the world in this week's 5 hottest headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas burger joint debuts with menu that takes you 'round the world. There's a new burger joint on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas that promises to take you around the world. Called PinPoint Burger Bar, it opened on April 12 at 4422 Lemmon Ave. #B, in a former location of Burger Island, with a menu of flame-grilled burgers featuring themes from different countries.

2. Downtown restaurant Ellen's brings breakfast all day to Casa Linda. A restaurant space that's been a major hot topic in East Dallas' Casa Linda neighborhood has landed an exciting new tenant: Ellen's, the beloved restaurant in downtown Dallas' West End, will open a new location in Casa Linda Plaza at 1152 N. Bucker Blvd., in a new-build space that was originally slated to become a location of the Snooze, an AM Eatery chain.

3. Splashy sweet Vegas restaurant-candy shop to open in Uptown Dallas. A flashy, splashy concept from Las Vegas with over-the-top food and drink is opening in Dallas. Called Sugar Factory American Brasserie, it's described in a release as a high-energy destination known for sweets that will open this summer at 1900 Cedar Springs Rd., aka the former Ruth's Chris spot near Dallas Love Field.

4. Zillow reveals how fast home values are rising in Dallas-Fort Worth. The spring selling season is underway, and Zillow says those looking to purchase a home in Dallas-Fort Worth should expect to pay a premium — regardless of price point.

5. Dallas suburb lands among hottest spots for millennials on the move. Young people are moving to one Dallas suburb in droves. According to the fifth-annual study from SmartAsset, millennials are fleeing cities like Los Angeles and Chicago and migrating to other areas in search of work and a better quality of life, with the Dallas 'burb of Frisco landing as the No. 6 hot spot for young professionals age 25 to 39.