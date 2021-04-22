These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from everyday life.

Thursday, April 22

George W. Bush Presidential Center presents "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants"

The George W. Bush Presidential Center will re-open to the public with the new exhibition, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants." The exhibit, which coincides with President George W. Bush’s new book of the same name, includes 43 portraits painted by President Bush and an in-depth look at the many issues surrounding the immigration debate in the United States. The exhibition will remain on display through December 31.

USA Film Festival

The 51st Annual USA Film Festival will be an in-theater program, taking place at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas through Sunday. The line-up, which includes new feature films, documentaries and true stories, and dozens of short films, counts Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It; Enemies of the State; and Dream Horse among its offerings. All screenings are free, but tickets must be reserved in advance through the festival.

Soul Rep Theatre Company presents Liberation Laboratory, Volume 1: A New Oppression

In Liberation Laboratory, Volume 1: A New Oppression, Soul Rep's co-production with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, students culminate six months of engaging workshops developed by Soul Rep and inspired by Augusto Boal and the “Theatre of the Oppressed” with curated filmed performances of their original work. Through their lens, viewers are taken on a journey to explore the correlation between past and current oppression in all of its forms. The virtual production can be streamed at any time through April 26.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Hadelich Plays Tchaikovsky"

The latest concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Gemma New and feature award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich. The program will include Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto and Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Friday, April 23

Shakespeare Dallas presents Bard's Birthday Bash Concert & Fundraiser

Shakespeare Dallas, like most arts organizations, has not had much positive news in the past year. This livestreamed concert on YouTube Live will not only celebrate 457 years of the Bard, but also the creativity and perseverance of the theater industry, and the summer season that is to come. The night will be full of music, announcements, and fun.

Prism Movement Theater presents Overbooked

Prism Movement Theater is producing a drive-in workshop of Overbooked. A routine trip to her overbooked hair salon becomes more than she bargains for when a young Black woman with a painful past falls asleep under a new state of the art hair steamer, sending her 500 years into the future. Experiencing this new world where only people of color exist, she will have to decide if this is where she truly belongs or return home to people who still need her. There will be two performances at Latino Cultural Center through Saturday.

Hootie & The Blowfish Virtual Concert

We're still not at the point where major music acts are doing arena shows yet, but Hootie & The Blowfish will put on a special virtual concert. The rock band has been on-again, off-again since lead singer Darius Rucker embarked on a solo country career in 2008, but they reunited to make the album Imperfect Circle in 2019. All ticketholders will have access to a recording of the show for 72 hours following the performance.

Saturday, April 24

The Evil Dead II with Live Commentary from Bruce Campbell

Watch with Livestreams presents The Evil Dead II with live commentary from star Bruce Campbell. Campbell himself will host the live virtual viewing party, and fans will experience Campbell’s movie memories, behind-the-scenes stories, anecdotes from the film, and hilarious stories. Viewers will also have the unique opportunity to participate in a live chat with Campbell, where they can comment and ask questions.