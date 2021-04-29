Alamo Drafthouse spotlights reopening plans for 3 Dallas-area theaters

After an extremely shaky year for Alamo Drafthouse, the movie theater chain has unveiled reopening plans for a number of locations across the country in the coming months, including three in the Dallas area.

According to an April 29 release, the Cedars, Lake Highlands, and Richardson locations will turn their lights back on in June, specific dates to-be-announced.

The company has not yet announced when the locations in Irving, Denton, or North Richland Hills will reopen.

Various locations in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio have either already reopened, or are part of the upcoming reopening plans.

Like every other non-essential business in Texas, Alamo was forced to close its doors in March 2020. The Dallas-Fort Worth area locations, which are independently owned and operated, attempted to reopen last August, but a lack of interest by moviegoers led them to re-close four locations just a month later, and the other two a few weeks after that.

The impetus for the new reopenings is the number of big movies being released into theaters. In addition to recent releases like Demon Slayer, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Mortal Kombat, May, June, and July will see films like A Quiet Place Part II, F9, and Black Widow.

As they detailed in their reopening plans last August, Alamo Drafthouse has reinvented its entire operating model to create as safe an indoor gathering place as possible. This includes dramatically enhanced safety protocols, HVAC upgrades, and technology upgrades. Moviegoers will continue to be required to pre-order food and beverages, and personal theater bookings will remain available.

"We’ve spent the last eight months refining what we think is the safest and most relaxing cinematic experience possible,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman, in the release. “We are thrilled to finally be able to bring what we’ve learned to New York, Los Angeles, and many other theaters for what we hope is the home stretch, and a colossal season of big movies.”