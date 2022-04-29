King of Country George Strait rides back to North Texas for 2 special concerts

Country icon George Strait will return to Fort Worth for back-to-back concerts at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19.

The King of Country Music will be joined by special guest Tenille Townes for both dates, he announced April 29.

Strait officially retired from touring way back in 2014 with a huge final show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but he's remained busy in the past eight years. He played two concerts at Dickies Arena in 2019 as one of the first events at the venue, he played at the Houston Rodeo this past January, and just this weekend he's playing two shows with Willie Nelson in Austin as part of the Moody Center's grand opening.

Strait has also released two new albums in the intervening years, most recently 2019's Honky Tonk Time Machine, both of which naturally went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. That brings his total of No. 1 albums to a staggering 23, including the last 11 in a row.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, May 13 via Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning 10 am Wednesday, May 4 through 10 pm Thursday, May 12.