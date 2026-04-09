Fast-growing Mexican taqueria scales up with 2 new Dallas-area locations
A family-owned, authentic Mexican taqueria continues to expand across Dallas-Fort Worth, with the addition of two new locations: Taquería El Arquito is now open in Garland and Mesquite.
These represent locations number nine and 10 for the thriving business, adding to their existing restaurants in Irving, Preston Center and Deep Ellum, and their five gas station locations across Fort Worth, Dallas and Royce City.
Taqueria El Arquito is a true family effort by siblings Analí, Nancy, Martha, and Victor Hugo Reza, who work alongside chefs Juan Diego Gutierrez and José Angel Avila. Originally from Taxco, Mexico, the family honors their heritage through both the food and the décor; every store features arches and traditional pottery inspired by the colonial architecture of their hometown.
Their Garland shop opened last August at 13755 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy. Ste. 7, in a new development called The Gatess.
“The opportunity presented itself and we took it,” says Nancy. “We liked the beautiful shopping center, the size of the space that fits who we are, and the location.”
Mesquite, located at 2130 N Belt Line Rd. Ste 200, is a bit more personal, as it is a few minutes away from their home in Sunnyvale. For the past five years during Halloween, they have cooked and offered free tacos on their yard to their neighbors, who were asking for a store nearby.
“We have lived here for a long time,” Analí says. “We know the area well and have a community that was waiting for us. It feels like home to us.”
According to the Reza sisters, what sets them apart in a city full of taco options is their consistent quality, focus on authenticity, pristine stores, and open-kitchen concept. Their menu and pricing remain the same across all locations.
El Arquito serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, opening daily at 6 am and closing at 10 pm (with extended hours until midnight on Friday and Saturday).
The star of the menu is the $3 trompo taco, along with family platters starting at $20 for 10 tacos. They also serve quesadillas, gorditas, burritos, tortas cubanas, caldos, and tamales, all fairly priced between $5 and $13. For those seeking variety, the menu includes American favorites such as hamburgers, wings, and chicken nuggets.
For breakfast, they have chilaquiles, migas, and huevos Mexicanos and rancheros, for $13.
Desserts are $3 to $5 and include churros, pastelitos and flan, and they serve Mexican sodas, beer and wine, and frozen sangrías.
“We are blessed," Nancy says. "The opening went rally well. We hardly gave notice and people from Mesquite and Sunnyvale really showed up. That means a lot to us.”