North Texas' Taylor Sheridan casts 2 Hollywood legends in new Yellowstone prequel 1932

Taylor Sheridan is assembling another all-star cast for another Yellowstone spinoff: Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will star in the forthcoming 1932, a followup to the hit series 1883.

Paramount Plus, the streaming home of 1883 and 1932, unveiled the casting on May 17, but revealed little else — including shooting locations.

1883 was filmed in and around Fort Worth, Granbury, and Weatherford last year. It was a sensible choice for Sheridan, who attended high school in Fort Worth and lives with his wife, Nicole (a board member of the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame), on a ranch near Weatherford. A couple of episodes were set in Fort Worth.

Ford was spotted dining at restaurant in Fort Worth's Sundance Square earlier this month (although some speculated he was in town for helicopter training and certification, as he is every two years).

Of 1932, Paramount Plus says, “the next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

According to Deadline, it will premiere in December 2022 and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Sheridan is the creator and executive producer. It's one of nine (yes, nine!) projects he has in the works (including Season 5 of Yellowstone, filming now), Variety reports. In addition to 1932 and Yellowstone, he is also working on a second season of Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, and Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña.

Earlier this spring, Sheridan shocked 1883 fans when he revealed that there wouldn't be a second season of the series, which — with a star-studded cast that included Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill — was Paramount Plus' most-streamed series ever.

In an interview February 28, the day after the 1883 finale, Deadline asked Sheridan if he was finished with the saga. Short of saying a hard "yes," he replied, "I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it ... "

Sheridan said he's moving on to the next "window," which is 1932. He told Deadline that this chapter in the Dutton family drama would be a "peek through a different window into a different era. "

Yellowstone, 1883, and 1932 follow the lives of the Duttons, first with the modern-day Western drama of the John Dutton family, then with the late 19th-century story of James and Margaret Dutton’s move west across the U.S.

Hollywood heartthrob Kevin Costner, who recently helped a DFW charity raise big bucks, stars as John Dutton in Yellowstone.

Powered by the success of 1883 and Yellowstone, Fort Worth and Dallas both recently shot onto a prestigious list of top filmmaking cities compiled by Los Angeles-based publication MovieMaker.