Affluent Dallas neighbor banks top spot in this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Affluent Dallas suburb makes bank as richest Texas county, report says. Based on its geographic size, Rockwall County is the smallest county in Texas, at just 149 square miles. But don’t let its size fool you when it comes to wealth. Rockwall County also is the richest county in the state. Data analysis website Stacker compiled a list of the wealthiest counties in Texas based on median household income, and Rockwall County came out on top at $100,920.

2. Grocery store chain H-E-B has a surprise for Allen: Its own store. Just like Santa, H-E-B has added another Dallas-Fort Worth city to its short list: The uber-popular San Antonio-based supermarket chain is opening a store in the city of Allen. Huzzah.

3. Raved-about Mike's Chicken debuts craved fried chicken in North Dallas. A cult favorite fried-chicken restaurant in Dallas has very-quietly opened a second location: Mike's Chicken, which has been serving raved-over fried chicken from a laundromat on Maple Avenue for more than six years, opened a second location in North Dallas, spreading its wings and things to areas north, east, and west.

4. New Champagne bar will fizz into Plano with bubbles and morning coffee. A new restaurant is coming to Plano with coffee in the morning and bubbly in the evening. Called Fizz, it's a new all-day concept with restaurant and lounge, opening in early summer in the former Pakpao Thai space at 3310 Dallas Pkwy. #115.

5. Dallas culinary superstars and food fans toast the 2022 Tastemaker Awards. It was all the very best food and drink at the 2022 DallasTastemaker Awards, CultureMap's celebration of the top restaurants, bars, and culinary masters, held at the Fashion Industry Gallery in downtown Dallas on Thursday, May 12. Dozens of nominated chefs and restaurants dished out spectacular tastes in a hedonistic feast for 800 attendees. A portion of the proceeds benefited Harvest Project Food Rescue, which fights food insecurity in Dallas.