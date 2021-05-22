Bonkers new Tollway route tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Getting onto the Tollway from downtown Dallas is about to be bonkers. The Texas Department of Transportation is making a big change in how drivers from downtown Dallas access the Dallas North Tollway. The agency is closing the old exit ramp to the Tollway from I-35E northbound, the one right past American Airlines Center, and replacing it with a new ramp that will be located a half-mile south of the current one. The big change starts Saturday, May 22.

2. Dallas sportscasting legend Dale Hansen retires from Channel 8 after 38 years. One of the most famous faces in Dallas sportscasting is retiring from the TV game: Dale Hansen, a sports anchor and reporter on WFAA-Channel 8 for more than 38 years, will sign off on September 2, the station announced May 18.

3. Low-cost airline jets nonstop from Dallas-Fort Worth to 2 new beachy destinations. A low-cost air carrier has two new flight plans from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and in both directions, you'll find a beach. Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines is jetting off on new nonstop flights from DFW to Santa Ana, California and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

4. Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison. An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads.

5. Elephant that was in film Water For Elephants dies suddenly at Texas facility. An elephant that was used in the making of a high-profile Hollywood film died at an animal facility in Texas — one that's been accused for decades of mistreating its animals. Tai was a 55-year-old female Asian elephant who became most famous after being used in the 2011 film Water For Elephants. She was residing at The Elephant Preserve in the Texas Hill Country.