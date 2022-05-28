Banksy immersive exhibit emerges as this week's hottest Dallas headline

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this long holiday weekend? Find that list here.

1. Art of Banksy comes to Dallas in immersive event with signature secrecy. Street artist Banksy has always been known for his secrecy, and Dallas will get a taste of that when the new immersive art exhibition, Banksyland, comes to the city for two weekends, June 24-July 4.

2. Rare authentic sushi restaurant Tatsu Dallas debuts in Deep Ellum. A new restaurant from a critically acclaimed sushi chef has opened in Deep Ellum: Called Tatsu Dallas, it's an edomae-style restaurant from chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, located in the recently renovated Continental Gin Building at 3309 Elm St., and it opened on May 25.

3. 3 new developments add 456 'starter' homes to booming Dallas suburb. A building boom of new homes is beginning in one fast-growing Collin County city: Meritage Homes is building a total of 456 homes across three new communities in Melissa.

4. Dream Hotel brand enters Texas with cool new boutique hotel in Frisco. Frisco is getting a new boutique hotel from a brand that's new to Texas: Called Dream Frisco, it's from New York-based Dream Hotel Group and will open as part of Firefly Park, a 230-acre mixed-use development that will also include offices, retail, homes, and restaurants.

5. Enchanting Dallas dinner party whisks Family Place patrons to Provence for the evening. On a picture-perfect evening May 12, 175 guests gathered in the Nasher Sculpture Center Garden for an elegant outdoor "Evening in Provence." They were there to raise crucial funds for the Dallas-based family violence agency The Family Place.