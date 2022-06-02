These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

There will be plenty of big events to choose from in and around Dallas this weekend, including a reimagining of a classic musical, a couple of local theater productions, two festivals with well-known musicians, a weekend full of LGBTQ+ celebrations, the return of a country music superstar, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, June 2

Broadway Dallas presents Oklahoma!

Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this version of Oklahoma! is something audiences have never seen or heard before, as it's been reimagined for the 21st century. Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish’s production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. The production will run at Winspear Opera House through June 12.

Eric Nadel's Birthday Benefit featuring Cas Haley and Daphne Willis

Celebrating its 10th anniversary concert, the Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit — in honor of the longtime Texas Rangers announcer — will feature performances Cas Haley, a former runner-up on America’s Got Talent, and opening act Daphne Willis. The concert at The Kessler supports the work of Grant Halliburton Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides mental health education, training, and support to North Texas teens and families.

Urban Arts Collective presents Love You Madly: Celebrating the Music of Duke Ellington

Love You Madly: Celebrating the Music of Duke Ellington transports audiences to 1920s New York City at the height of the Harlem Renaissance. Told through music, dance and spoken word, the production highlights the glitz and glamour of the time with a big band orchestra as the backdrop. The entire band is comprised of Dallas musicians under the direction of Dallas’ premiere jazz band director, Dean Hilland. The production, part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, will have three performances through Saturday at Annette Strauss Square.

Friday, June 3

KHYI's Texas Music Revolution

KHYI's 26th Texas Music Revolution is a two-day festival that will feature performances by a variety of country and folk acts, including Wade Bowen, Jack Ingram, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Summer Dean, Old Crow Medicine Show, Hayes Carll, and over 20 other bands and musicians. Performances will take place in the square in Historic Downtown McKinney on both Friday and Saturday.

Taste Addison

While the main attraction for Taste Addison is obviously the food, featuring dishes from a wide array of classic Addison dining destinations and notable newcomers, the festival has more to offer than just that. Visitors can stroll the marketplace featuring booths selling a variety of items, explore The Discovery Depot featuring presentations and craft activities, and enjoy music from acts like Sean Paul, Stone Temple Pilots, Living Colour, and more. Kids 12 and younger can also enjoy the Adventure Grove, a play area with games, attractions, a petting zoo, and more. The festival takes place on Friday and Saturday at Addison Circle Park.

Theatre Arlington presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

In the Tony Award-winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. The production runs through June 19 at Theatre Arlington.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Baumer String Quartet

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present a Chamber Concert featuring the Baumer String Quartet and DSO Musicians. Acknowledged as one of the finest young quartets in the country, the Baumer String Quartet was founded in 2003 at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The program for the one-night-only performance at Meyerson Symphony Center will include the Dallas premiere of Samuel Carl Adams' Sundial for String Quartet & Percussion, Leon Kirchner's “Flutings for Paul,” and Mendelssohn's String Octet in E-flat major.

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents BalletX

TITAS/Dance Unbound will close their 2021/2022 season with BalletX, a company making their Dallas debut. Co-founded in 2005 by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox and choreographer Matthew Neenan, Ballet X has produced over 100 ballets by 60 choreographers from across the globe. They will perform twice - once Friday and once Saturday - at Moody Performance Hall.

Saturday, June 4

Trolls Live!

In Trolls Live!, the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show. The production is a hair-raising adventure featuring Poppy, Branch, and all their Trolls friends coming to life on stage. The show, which will have four performances through Sunday at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, will be jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor, and happiness.

Dallas Pride Weekend

Dallas Pride weekend kicks off on Saturday with the Dallas Pride Music Festival, a family-friendly event at Fair Park featuring a variety of musical and dance performances, shopping, a Family Pride Zone, and more. The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade takes place on Sunday, encircling Cotton Bowl Stadium with fun floats, outrageous costumes, bands, performers, and groups all marching to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Kenny Chesney in concert

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has made a stop in Dallas-Fort Worth in late spring on a near-annual basis, but this is the first time since 2018 that he's made it back to the area. Taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the concert will feature performances by Chesney, still touring in support of his 2020 album, Here and Now, as well as opening acts Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.