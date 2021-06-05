Dallas' worst freeway parks atop this week's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Freeway by downtown Dallas parks on list of the 15 worst in the U.S. Dallas' Interstate 345 has made a list of the 15 worst freeways in the U.S. Go Dallas. The list is from "Freeways Without Futures 2021," a report by the Congress For the New Urbanism (CNU), a Washington, DC-based organization whose mission is to champion walkable urbanism.

2. American Airlines romances DFW with new nonstop flights to tropical honeymoon paradise. In time for summer wedding season, American Airlines is lifting the veil on its first-ever nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to the romantic Caribbean island of Saint Lucia. The inaugural American Airlines A321 service will start June 5, departing Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Saturdays through August 14.

3. Holy Cow, this new Dallas burger joint and bar in Deep Ellum sounds good. A new restaurant has opened in Deep Ellum with a thing for burgers. Called Holy Cow! Burger Club, it's a burger spot and bar newly opened at 2711 Elm St., in the space occupied by the bar On Premise.

4. 5 adults-only getaways around Texas for a blissful post-COVID ‘vacci-cation.’ If 2020 was the summer of staycations, 2021 is the summer of “vacci-cations.” You’re now Pfizered-up, Moderna-pumped, and J&J-prepped for some R&R away. Leave your corona troubles behind, grab a travel buddy, and hit the road for a grown-up getaway to one of these dreamy destinations — no kids allowed.

5. Plano takes off with new No. 1 ranking for best parks in Texas. Plano may be the home of dozens of corporate headquarters, but it’s also the park headquarters of Texas. The Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore index, released May 27, ranks Plano’s park system as the 15th best in the U.S. and the best in Texas.