Mark Cuban's new concert venue HiFi Dallas is ready to rumble

After a false start in 2020, The HiFi Dallas — the new upscale venue in the Design District from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — is ready to rumble.

According to a release, the venue will open on August 29, coming out of the gate with a three-night stand, from August 29-31, by Texas singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

A schedule with more than 20 artists is already confirmed that includes established touring artists as well as local musicians on the rise, from Utah alt-pop act The Aces to L.A. DJ act Boombox Cartel to rapper Princess Nokia, doing her first headlining tour. Tickets are now available at TheHiFiDallas.com, and more shows and details will be announced.

The venue was originally set to debut in March 2020, and unveiled an opening lineup back in February. But then you-know-what came along and put everything on hold. (Info on refunds is here.)

Located at 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy., HiFi is in a former warehouse/furniture store, next door to the Mavericks training facility, sort of "across the freeway" from American Airlines Center (on the west side of I-35 rather than east).

It's a two-story building with 25,000 square feet and capacity of 1,000. It's managed by Venue Nation, a newly created affiliate of Live Nation that is a venue management company with more 200 owned-and-operated venues. Venue Nation strives to provide a one-of-a-kind experience that includes food & beverage partnerships, VIP/premium seats, special event services, and more.

Sherri Sosa, who was appointed president of Venue Nation in April, says in a statement that they're excited to open the club which she says will provide a new platform for artists and bring more live music to Dallas.

"There is no other venue in the area that provides fans an intimate experience at every show the way The HiFi in Dallas does," Sosa says.

Features include an immersive sound system, a concert hall with an open floor surrounded by sound-enhanced walls and floors, and luminescent lighting that changes throughout the evening.

The HiFi Dallas also has an outdoor patio and parking hosted on-site, including optional valet, and rideshare access.

The HiFi Dallas Grand Opening Concert Lineup is as follows: