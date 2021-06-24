These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While in-person events have been happening for a while now, this weekend might signal a true "back to normal" moment, with big concerts happening at two major venues, as well as a trio of early 4th of July events. There will also be a big film festival, a concert combining acrobatics with classical music, a significant new museum exhibition, the return of a local music institution, and more.

Below are the best to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, June 24

Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Br'er Peach

Inspired by Southern African-American and Japanese folktales and playwright Andrew Saito’s multicultural family, Br'er Peach is a radio play that follows Momotaro, a magical Japanese boy born to an elderly Black couple after an encounter with a power-filled peach. While his mother Vonda resists the encroachment of a billionaire ogre's capitalist mega-corporation, Momo wanders the wilds of Georgia, meeting animal friends and foes along the way. Can they reunite and thrive together as a family, against all odds? The production will be available to stream at any time through July 17.

Oak Cliff Film Festival

The Oak Cliff Film Festival, taking place through Sunday, will include 23 feature-length films, with 15 of them having their Texas premiere. Headlining the festival will be opening night film Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a documentary directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots. Other notable films will include Mogul Mowgli, starring recent Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed; the 4K restoration of the lost Dennis Hopper punk classic Out of the Blue; a free 35th anniversary screening of David Byrne's Texas-set True Stories; and more. Venues for the festival will include the historic Texas Theatre, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Kessler Theater, and others.

Friday, June 25

Early 4th of July events

Most 4th of July events will take place next weekend, but a few places are getting a jump start on the holiday festivities. The City of Colleyville's Stars & Guitars on Friday features kids activities, a concert by Jo Dee Messina, and fireworks; Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration on Saturday features live music, family activities, and a pyrotechnics display; and the Market Street Allen USA Celebration will include music performances by Eli Mosley and Emerald City Band, followed by fireworks finale.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Troupe Vertigo: Circus, Dance, Theater

Fusing together elements of cirque acrobatics, classical dance, and contemporary theater, Troupe Vertigo will present a spellbinding journey through the world of artistic movement. Accompanied by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, they will highlight world-class aerial artists, contortionists, and ballet dancers. There will be two performances — one Friday and one Saturday — at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Saturday, June 26

African American Museum presents "Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth" opening day

The African American Museum at Fair Park presents the Smithsonian Institution’s "Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth," a traveling exhibition that heralds the achievements of notable African American men from across the decades and highlights the deep parallels between past and present. It profiles revolutionary men — Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. Du Bois, Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, and more — who have altered the history and culture of this country. The exhibition will remain on display through September 12.

An Evening with Chicago and Their Greatest Hits

Over their 50+ year career, the rock band Chicago has racked up numerous hits, including "25 or 6 to 4" from 1970; "If You Leave Me Now," their first No. 1 hit in 1976; 1982's "Hard to Say I'm Sorry"; 1984's "You're the Inspiration"; "Look Away," their final No. 1 hit in 1988; 1989's "What Kind of Man Would I Be?"; and more. All will be showcased at this concert at Dos Equis Pavilion, the first concert at the venue since 2019.

Texas Summer Jam

Texas Summer Jam, taking place at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, will feature performances from a variety of Texas singers, including Robert Earl Keen, Hayes Carll, Kat Hasty, Tristan Marez, and more on the main stage, as well as Cody Hibbard and David Adam Byrnes on the Texas Lottery Stage at the Pre-Party.

Sunday, June 27

Turtle Creek Chorale presents "Holidays Interrupted"

The Turtle Creek Chorale is kicking off the 2021 season with their first in-person performance in 18 months, and since they couldn't perform this past holiday season, the group will perform favorite holiday songs at Fair Park Coliseum. The audience is encouraged to come decked in their favorite (and seasonally appropriate) holiday attire for the free event, which will include a sing-along, as well as Fletcher's Corny Dogs, snow cones, funnel cakes, beer, wine, and soda available for purchase.