These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this Fourth of July weekend

Although the holiday events are the big draw on the Fourth of July weekend, there's definitely more to do than sit and watch fireworks. Choices in and around Dallas include a pro golf tournament, two big concerts, comedy from a '90s star, two new theater productions, a chance to enjoy the Rangers' home stadium while they're away, and last call for a fun art exhibition.

Below are the best to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, July 1

Volunteers of America Classic

The Volunteers of America Classic, taking place at Old American Golf Club in The Colony through Sunday, is the only official LPGA Tour event in Texas. The four-day tournament will feature some of the top LPGA stars, including 2020 champion Angela Stanford, world No. 1 player Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Hall of Famer Juli Inkster, and more.

American Aquarium in concert

Alt-country band American Aquarium has lived up to its alt status over the last 15 years, rarely cracking through the barrier between their chosen genre and mainstream country. But that changed with their 2020 album, Lamentations, which made it to No. 16 on the Billboard Country charts, giving them their highest profile yet. They'll play at The Kessler in support of that album and the recently-released Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1.

Improv Arlington presents Marc Curry

Marc Curry is an American actor, comedian, and host who is best known as the star of the ABC sitcom Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and as one of the various hosts of the syndicated series It's Showtime at the Apollo. Although he's maintained a presence on the small screen in recent years, he also continues to tour with his stand-up act, which he'll bring to Improv Arlington through July 3.

Shakespeare Dallas presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]

Written by the Reduced Shakespeare Company and directed by Raphael Parry, in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] three actors parody Shakespeare’s entire library of plays in comically shortened form. Shakespeare Dallas will present the production at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre through July 24.

Friday, July 2

Second Thought Theatre presents Goat Song

The beauty of art is that it captures the present moment and preserves it. But what happens when an artist moves on from the art they create? Marcus is back with new music, but it soon becomes clear that his fans miss the old music, made by a man who no longer exists. Goat Song, which is set during a Facebook Live concert and stars STT Director of Operations Drew Wall, attempts to reconcile the tension between the past and the present. The production will be available to view at any time through July 17.

Saturday, July 3

Fourth of July events and fireworks

Most people's focus on the Fourth of July weekend will naturally be on holiday events and fireworks. There are a multitude happening around Dallas-Fort Worth; check out this link for a full rundown of the best events taking place on both July 3 and 4.

Texas Rangers present Family Field Day

While the team is on the road in Seattle, the Texas Rangers will host a Family Field Day to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Guests can participate in the Wiffle Ball Homerun Derby, run the bases, play catch on the field, and enjoy tons of yard games and inflatables. Attendees will also be able to explore the new Rangers ballpark with self-guided tours.

Tyrese in concert

Tyrese Gibson can be considered a huge 21st century success on multiple fronts. Not only has he released six albums in his career, with his latest being 2015's Black Rose, he's also a bonafide movie star, with parts in both the Transformers and the Fast & Furious franchises, including the just-released F9. He'll sing and rap some of his greatest hits at this special concert at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Sunday, July 4

Dallas Museum of Art presents "For a Dreamer of Houses" closing day

Sunday will be the final day to view "For a Dreamer of Houses" at the Dallas Museum of Art. Inspired by philosopher Gaston Bachelard’s concept of the psychological, emotional significance of rooms and houses, the exhibition features immersive installations by Alex Da Corte, Francisco Moreno, and Do Ho Suh, as well as large-scale works by Pipilotti Rist and Janine Antoni and a broad selection of works from the permanent collection.