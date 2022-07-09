New restaurant in storied locale tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. Sophisticated new restaurant set to open in former Houston's Dallas space. A new restaurant has opened in a storied Dallas location: Brentwood, a new concept from Dallas-based Vandelay Hospitality Group, opened in the former Houston's location near Addison at 5318 Belt Line Rd. on July 7. This is the sixth concept from Vandelay, and is described as bringing an updated take on classic American dining.

2. Restaurant from Mexico City with atypical attitude arrives in downtown Dallas. A restaurant from in Mexico City has made its U.S. debut in Dallas: Called Atípico, it's a small, unique, independently-owned chain with two locations that has opened a third at the Union Dallas building near downtown, at 2300 N. Field St.

3. 4 North Texas cities among least affordable in U.S. for minimum-wage renters. If you’re a minimum-wage worker who’s hunting for an apartment in any of four Dallas-Fort Worth cities, you might be out of luck in terms of affordable options. The four cities — Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, and Plano — made a new GOBankingRates list of the 15 least affordable U.S. cities for minimum-wage renters.

4. Here’s the sum of money Dallas residents believe it takes to be wealthy. By a number of measures, the Dallas area reigns as the wealth capital of Texas. But what do North Texans believe is the dollar threshold for being well-off? In a recent survey by Westlake-based financial services giant Charles Schwab, residents of Dallas-Fort Worth said they think it takes a net worth of $2.6 million to officially be wealthy.

5. Doting Black-owned bakery in Dallas' Oak Cliff is closing its doors. A beloved bakery in Oak Cliff is closing its doors: Kookie Haven, a family-owned sweet shop at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. from sisters Shinita Briggs, Darla McCuen, and Kim Haynes, is closing its doors. Briggs and McCuen confirmed the closure, stating that their final day would be July 9.