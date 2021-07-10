Blake and Gwen's wedding takes the cake in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ring up top Dallas planner, baker, DJ for glamorous wedding. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, and from all the details divulged on social media, this American royal wedding was B-A-N-A-N-A-S. The couple relied on some of Dallas' top wedding vendors to pull off the opulent affair, from a renowned event planner to a TV-famous cake artist and a favorite party DJ.

2. Tex-Mex brunch and tacos make this Dallas restaurant news extra tempting. This roundup of Dallas restaurant news has a mergers & acquisitions vibe. There's a new owner of Taco Cabana; a big tradeout of Zoe's Kitchen; and new partnerships with DoorDash. But there's also some good old-fashioned food news including tacos, ice cream, seafood, more tacos, lunch, and brunch.

3. Dallas Morning News files lawsuit against website for stealing stories. The Dallas Morning News is going after a website creator for stealing its articles. The newspaper filed a lawsuit against Holly Starks, a website creator and "SEO queen" for copyright infringement, and asks for injunctive relief and damages.

4. 3 Dallas restaurants open and one closes in a surprise July spree. July is generally not a time for news about Dallas restaurants opening and closing. It's the sleepy summer. But with the pandemic turning 2021 upside down, everyone's ready to get back with a vengeance, and this is why we have three high-profile restaurants that opened this very week, as well as a Greenville Avenue restaurant that closed.

5. The astounding Texas athletes competing for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. After a long, excruciating extra year of waiting, the Tokyo Olympics are finally off and running this month. The event still known as the "2020 Olympic Games" starts Friday, July 23, and Team USA is set to jet over its best athletes — dozens of whom are Texans. Here's a quick look at top Team USA athletes from Texas and how to follow them on Instagram.