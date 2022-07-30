Richest city in North Texas tops this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. Wealthy Dallas neighbor rakes in No. 3 spot among America's richest cities. Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S. Four other DFW cities also made the top 50.

2. Shaquille O'Neal slam dunks into Dallas-Fort Worth with new million-dollar mansion in the 'burbs. There's a new Big Man on Campus around North Texas — a really, really big man. NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has purchased a home in Carrollton ahead of the anticipated expansion of his Big Chicken restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the state. And he's already being a good neighbor.

3. Infamous sailboat built by shady Dallas contractor is on the auction block. One of Dallas' most famous boats is on the auction block: Named the Whitmar, it's a sailboat belonging to Dallas contractor James Allen "Jim" Benge, and it's being auctioned off in a bankruptcy settlement.

4. Venerable sub shop on Dallas' Lemmon Ave to close but bagels are coming. There's a real closing date for The Great American Hero, the longtime sub shop at 4001 Lemmon Ave. The shop will close in mid-August, and will relocate. Not to worry, the space has already been leased by a new tenant: Shug's Bagels.

5. New shop Rings Donuts determined to make the best doughnuts in Dallas. An exciting new shop with must-try doughnuts has landed in Dallas near Preston Center. Called Rings Donuts, it's an independently-owned startup now open at 6053 Sherry Ln., with a noble goal: to make the best doughnuts in Dallas.