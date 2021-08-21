Death of Dallas media personality tops this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Nicole Barrett, Dallas media personality and Kinky Friedman Cigars mogul, passes away at 46. Nicole Barrett — Dallas talk show host, barrier-breaking entrepreneur, social justice advocate, and friend to many local charities — passed away unexpectedly on August 10; she was 46. Charismatic and charming, passionate and principled, Barrett felt just as comfortable discussing hot-button topics with politicians as she did cracking jokes with close friends over long lunches, her friends say.

2. New $120 million hospital delivered to Dallas suburb experiencing off-the-charts growth. The booming Dallas suburb of Celina is poised to get its first hospital. The $120 million, 85,000-square-foot Celina Regional Medical Center is planned for a 13-acre site at the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Punk Carter Parkway.

3. Dallas' best restaurant, chef, and more winners crowned at 2021 Tastemaker Awards. In a year that saw the food and beverage industry recovering from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth's talented and hard-working culinary stars deserved to be celebrated at the 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. The winners have finally been revealed.

4. Affordable Dallas jet service JSX launches new flights to Austin for $129. Dallas-based hop-on jet service JSX is buckling in for takeoff to another city in Texas — Austin. The regional carrier, which offers semi-private air travel at affordable rates, will start daily roundtrip service between Dallas Love Field and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on September 27, with flights at $129 each way. JSX is also expanding its service between Dallas and Houston.

5. City of Dallas puts major Oak Cliff street on a slimming 'road diet'. A major street in Oak Cliff is about to get calmed: A section of Jefferson Boulevard, which begins at I-35 on the east and runs west for more than 10 miles clear to Grand Prairie, will be partially closed by the city in order to slow things down and improve the situation for pedestrians and other non-car forms of transportation.