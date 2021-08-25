There are two things we all definitely need more of right now: fresh air and live music. Michelob Ultra is combining the two with its Pure Golden Hour Sessions, virtual concerts that encourage viewers to tune back in to nature.

Set across a beautiful backdrop of breathtaking hiking trails, nature centers, and canyons, the Pure Golden Hour Sessions are spotlighting artists like R&B singer-songwriter Gallant on August 26 and electropop band Arizona on September 6. English folk singer Jade Bird previously performed on August 4.

Gallant actually recorded his concert at Red Tail Pavilion in Plano's Oak Point Park on August 12, bringing his smooth sounds to a gorgeous sunset and plenty of birds chirping in the trees.

Prior to the concert, sporty Dallasites hit the Oak Point Trails for a serene hike dotted with moments made for reflection. At one stop, hikers were encouraged to leave an uplifting note or piece of advice on a cork board, then strike a gong for good energy.

Another presented hikers with a wall of mirrors reflecting the creek behind them, making for some trippy selfies.

Then it was into the amphitheater, where there was plenty of ice-cold Michelob Ultra Pure Gold waiting. The new beverage is the first nationally available USDA certified organic lager, made without artificial colors or flavors and clocking in at only 85 calories.

When you tune in for the concert at puregoldenhour.com, also enter for a chance to win the ultimate hiking pack featuring swag from the most nature-passionate brands in the game, including All Trails, Merril, Camelback, Kelty and Think! protein bars.