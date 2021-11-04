These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

The first weekend in November in and around Dallas features a bit of everything. There's an experience celebrating the most popular sitcom of the '90s, a couple of local theater productions, a duo of symphony events, a trio of music festivals, two big-name comedians, a Food Network star, a visit from a hometown favorite band, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, November 4

The Friends Experience

The Friends Experience is a two-story interactive space at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano that features 12 nostalgia-packed rooms and activations, including the iconic Friends fountain and Central Perk with the legendary orange couch. Visitors will have opportunities to explore the show’s history and re-create their favorite moments, like peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, helping with the iconic sofa pivot scene, and more. The space will be open through January 17, 2022.

The Firehouse Theatre presents Legally Blonde

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde the Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch will present the musical through November 21.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra events

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is doubling the fun for classical music lovers this week. Mozart’s Requiem, taking place at Meyerson Symphony Center on Thursday and Saturday, will feature the title piece and Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen (Metamorphoses), with vocals by the Dallas Symphony Chorus. Luisi & Fleming, taking place at the Meyerson on Friday and Sunday, will also feature Strauss’ Metamorphosen (Metamorphoses), as well as Kevin Puts’ tone poem The Brightness of Light, with vocals by star soprano Renee Fleming.

Friday, November 5

American Heroes: A Salute to Veterans & First Responders

Veterans Day doesn't happen until next week, but The Colony will celebrate early with its annual patriotic festival. It will feature performances by Lauren Alaina, Plain White T's, Harper Grace, Deep Blue Something, Dusty Black, and The Nixons. In addition to the live music, the festival, taking place on Friday and Saturday at The Colony Five Star Complex includes a carnival, car show, silent auction, kids activities, vendor expo, fireworks, and more.

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Nunsense

In Nunsense, the Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what’s left of them, that is) put on a hysterically haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent. After a bad batch of Sister Julia - Child of God’s vichyssoise killed off 52 of the nuns, the survivors emptied the coffers to bury the deceased but ran out of cash before the last few bodies could be laid to rest. Will their prayers be answered before the health department discovers their secret? The production will run through November 20.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Director's Choice

Dallas Black Dance Theatre celebrates its 45th anniversary with internationally acclaimed works, including Like Water by award-winning choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie, Milton Myers' Pacing, and the collaborative duet Absolute Rule, choreographed by Elisa Monte and David Brown. There will be two performances — one Friday and one Saturday — at Wyly Theatre.

Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal

There are only a few comedians well-known enough and confident enough to fill up a basketball arena, but Trevor Noah is one of them. Since taking over The Daily Show on Comedy Central in 2015, he has made the show his own, released an acclaimed memoir, hosted the Grammy Awards, and more. He'll perform at American Airlines Center.

Saturday, November 6

Festival at the Switchyard

The City of Carrollton’s annual Festival at the Switchyard will feature concerts by Blue October and Dishwalla, live children’s entertainment, rides and games, face painting and balloon art, a beer garden, and an array of food vendors and festival booths. The daylong festival will take place at Historic Downtown Carrollton.

Troubadour Festival

The inaugural Troubadour Festival, a Texas music & BBQ experience, will feature performances by Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band, Stoney LaRue, Cody Canada & The Departed, and Kyle Nix & The .38s. At the festival, taking place at Old Celina Park in Celina, there will be over 40 barbecue joints serving food, including Black's Barbecue, CM Smokehouse, Hutchins BBQ, Louie Mueller Barbecue, Pinkerton's Barbecue, Smiley's Craft Barbecue, The Slow Bone, and more.

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

Another comedian with Daily Show roots, Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, a series on Netflix that explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. Minhaj will perform two shows on Saturday at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats

Food Network star Alton Brown, best known for shows like Good Eats and Cutthroat Kitchen, comes to town with a new culinary variety show. Audience members at the show, taking place at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff.

Dallas Opera presents Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert

Seven of the opera world’s most brilliant young conductors will be front and center for an evening of opera favorites, sung by some of the country’s top young singers and featuring The Dallas Opera Orchestra. Taking place at Winspear Opera House, this concert is the grand finale of an intensive two-week residency, which includes working with some of today’s most renowned maestri.

Sunday, November 7

Toadies in concert with Reverend Horton Heat

It's always a good day when Fort Worth originals Toadies take the stage again. This concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum is a continuation of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Rubberneck, which came out in 1994. The concert, which will include a performance by Reverend Horton Heat, will also feature a variety of other songs from their long career.