Dallas' most dazzling Christmas lights top this week's 5 hottest headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas in 2020. Here's our 2020 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the Dallas area. Pour the hot chocolate, load up the car, flip on the holiday tunes, and enjoy these merry, magical wonderlands.

2. Shoppers in this Dallas suburb are among biggest holiday spenders in U.S. It appears that delivery drivers (and Santa) will be hauling sleighs full of gifts to homes in Flower Mound this holiday season. A new study from personal finance website WalletHub ranks Flower Mound second in the country for cities with the biggest holiday budgets. WalletHub estimates consumers in Flower Mound will ring up an average of $2,973 in holiday spending this year.

3. New partner for Dallas Stars means name change for Victory Plaza. The Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center have signed a deal with a new sponsor, in exchange for the right to re-name Victory Plaza. The new name will be PNC Plaza, for PNC Bank, which has become an official partner of the team and the venue. That partnership includes naming rights and branding opportunities.

4. Braniff Airways flight attendant college to become Dallas boutique hotel. A vintage building near Dallas Love Field that was once part of Braniff Airlines is being redeveloped into a boutique hotel. Located at 2801 Wycliff Ave., the building was home to Braniff International's Hostess College, built in 1968 as a dormitory and training center for flight attendants.

5. COVID-19 shuts down Dallas bars and lowers restaurant capacity. Dallas edged back toward lockdown mode following an increase in COVID-19 cases that shut down bars and forced some businesses, including restaurants, stores, and gyms, to reduce capacity to 50 percent. The closure is a result of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that went into effect in October, requiring rollbacks if and when COVID-19 resurged.