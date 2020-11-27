Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas in 2020

We've never needed the joy of holiday lights to brighten a dark year like we do in 2020. All around Dallas-Fort Worth, people have been decking their halls for weeks now — and even the Scrooges and Grinches are declaring, "Oh, what fun!"

Here's our 2020 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area. Pour the hot chocolate, load up the car, flip on the holiday tunes, and enjoy these merry, magical wonderlands.

Drive-thru displays

The hottest new holiday trend of 2020 is the socially distanced drive-thru. Just pack some patience along with your car snacks, as they can move slowly.

Candy Cane Lane, American Airlines Center, Dallas, now-December 26

This all-new event is a multi-level visual Christmas attraction taking over an entire AAC parking garage. Each level combines Christmas outdoor experiences that include a vast array of holiday lights, classic holiday lantern characters, and wonderland surprises around every corner. Visitors can tune into a special playlist of holiday music to accompany the drive. Candy Cane Lane is fully covered, so it can take place rain or shine. Ticket prices are per vehicle and are on sale in limited quantities on the website. It's $35-$50 for General Admission, or $50-60 for VIP, which includes a socially distanced picture with Santa. Read more about the event in this story.

Dallas Zoo Lights, Dallas Zoo, now-January 3

The zoo has reimagined its annual Dallas Zoo Lights for 2020, so visitors can now drive through a holiday safari of lights in their own vehicles. They promise guests will be able to cruise through a newly constructed pathway while taking in more than 1 million lights in elaborate displays, silk-covered animal lanterns depicting zoo animals, an ice palace fit for a trio of penguins, and more. Then park and stroll through Reliant Holiday Village at the end of the route. Timed entry tickets must be purchased online in advance; $65 per car for non-members, and $50 per car for members. For ticket packages, details, and more, visit the zoo's website.

Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular; Frisco, Weatherford, and Decatur, now-January 3

New in three North Texas cities this year, Radiance drive-thru lights experience is more than a mile long and takes 20 to 30 minutes to complete. Visitors can tune their car radios to a special station that will play coordinating holiday tunes as they meander through the light displays on each side of the car and through 160 feet of animated RGB light tunnels. Festive food and beverages, including hot chocolate and holiday cookies, are available for purchase without leaving the car. General admission tickets are $30 per vehicle, and VIP tickets are $50 per vehicle. Locations of all three events and more details are in this story.

Santa’s Country Christmas, Seagoville, now-January 1

Now in its fourth year of operation, Santa's Country Christmas drive-thru lights experience is located on Hwy. 175 in Seagoville, 20 minutes from downtown Dallas. The two-mile drive-thru park includes lights, animals, and music. They'll offer free Santa Claus photos starting Thanksgiving weekend. Admission is $25 per vehicle, purchased at the door. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

The Magic of Lights at The Lakefront, Little Elm, now-January 2

The Magic of Lights at The Lakefront is a COVID-19-safe drive-thru event in Little Elm Park on the shores of Lewisville Lake. The mile-and-a-quarter route meanders through favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Tickets run $26-$100, depending on vehicle size. (There's a discount if you purchase tickets online rather than at the gate.) For more information and tickets, visit the event's website.

Prairie Lights, Grand Prairie, now-December 31

A Dallas-Fort Worth tradition 15 years strong, Prairie Lights holiday light park is returning for 2020 — with some modern updates for the COVID-Christmas season and one special gift for guests: cheaper admission. Per usual, the dazzling display of over 5 million lights, all arranged in festive holiday scenes, will wind for two miles along the shores of Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. But the park’s out-of-car experience, the Holiday Village — the traditional stop midway through with hot chocolate, cookies, and other goodies for sale — will be replaced by a new drive-thru concession option; Santa also will not appear. Admission has been reduced to $30 per car (up to eight people), and a Fast Pass (line jump pass) is available for $99. Read about tips for ticket purchase, mask-wearing, and more in this story.

Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, now-January 3

Texas Motor Speedway will once again open its gates to the public for the annual Gift of Lights drive-thru holiday lighting spectacular around the track. The lights experience will include over two miles of light displays, with almost 3 million lights, while visitors get to stay in their warm cars, listening to Christmas music on KLTY. Due to CDC guidelines, they will not host the Santa’s Village this year. Instead, there'll be onsite food trucks that allow guests to order ahead online and pick up for the drive-thru. Tickets are $30-$60 depending on size of vehicle and may be purchased online or at the gate. Check the website for special discounts, tickets, and more.

Immersive experiences and choreographed shows

Mask up, get out, and stroll among the lights with camera in hand.

Luminova Holidays, Globe Life Field, limited dates now-January 3

At this buzzy new holiday wonderland, guests can walk among 2.7 million lights throughout over 270,000 square feet inside and outside of Globe Life Field. It also includes a 65-foot Christmas tree, interactive activities including light up hopscotch, an ice rink, train rides for the kids, strolling holiday entertainers, and booths with food and special mementos. Note: the event is open November 25-29; then closed for two weeks during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field; and then open again for three weeks, December 13-January 1. Check here for tickets ($14.99-$29.99) and here for special discounts.

Lone Star Christmas, Gaylord Texan, Grapevine, now-January 3

While there's no "Ice" exhibit this year, an all-new outdoor attraction called "Yuletide Bright" lets you walk among 50,000 square feet of colorful, glowing holiday-themed lanterns, characters, and scenes. The new "I Love Christmas Movies" display allows you to step into 15 fully immersive scenes from beloved holiday movies, including The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and The Year Without a Santa Claus, complete with replicas of film props, audio clips, and more. And, as always, the indoor atrium displays 2 million twinkling lights, 15,000 shimmering ornaments, and photo opportunities galore. Information on discounts here.

Main Street and Light Show Spectacular, Grapevine, now-January 10

While there's no Parade of Lights this year, millions of lights cover Grapevine's historic Main Street, stretching all the way to the new Hotel Vin. The popular Lightshow Spectacular is a brilliantly choreographed light and sound show that runs continuously each night at City Hall. Sing along with the 40-foot animated Singing Christmas Tree, and explore the world of Whoville next to the Town Square Gazebo along Main Street. Everything is free.

Christmas in the Square, Frisco, now-January 4

Returning for its 16th year, Frisco's Christmas in the Square boasts the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas. The event includes a show with over 180,000 lights and 200 dancing snowflakes set to music; visitors may tune in to 107.3 FM in their cars or listen to the music piped through speakers as they take a walk through the square, under 3,000 feet of RBG color-changing canopy lights. The show runs nightly, 6-10 pm, and is free. (Ice skating, visits with Santa, and carriage rides cost extra.)

Reliant Lights Your Holidays, AT&T Performing Arts Center, December 4-20

The AT&T Performing Arts Center and Reliant have reimagined this popular holiday tradition so visitors can safely explore and enjoy at their own pace. Instead of taking place on one night, the event will go on for 16 consecutive nights, allowing guests to stroll among 50,000 LED lights illuminating the Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre, and the many trees in Sammons Park. There will also be festive projections, family photo opps, and Friday and Saturday evening pop-up performances from local artists and organizations. Admission is free.

The Colony Christmas Spectacular, The Colony, December 5-January 4

This spectacular light show is choreographed to music and runs in the evenings beginning at 5:30 pm. Visitors can tune their radios to 99.9 FM to enjoy the music. The show takes place at Central Fire Station, 4900 Blair Oaks Dr., under the auspices of The Colony's Parks and Recreation Department. It is free to attend.

Journey of Lights, St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Plano, December 11-19

Attendees will enjoy multiple immersive outdoor Christmas environments, including a Christmas Village featuring an oak tree filled with lights, 3D snowfall lane, music with projection of Christmas carolers, larger-than-life advent calendar utilizing actual windows, and more. It will also include "Light in the Darkness," an immersive 30-minute light show experience throughout the trees and creek area, timed and synchronized with music of all St. Andrew Choirs and Imperial Brass. Timed tickets are $5; kids 2 and under are free.

Commercial displays

These displays make parks and businesses sparkle all season.

Vitruvian Lights, Addison, now-January 3

Addison's Vitruvian Park transforms into one of North Texas' most spectacular holiday destinations during Vitruvian Lights, an annual celebration in which 1.5 million sparkling LED lights are wrapped around more than 550 trees to create a blazing wonderland. No special events will take place in conjunction with Vitruvian Lights this year. However, visitors are encouraged to walk through the park in a socially distanced manner or drive through on surrounding streets.

Daystar Christmas, Daystar Television Network, Bedford, now-January 3

Daystar Christmas features over 1 million lights, a life-sized Nativity, kid-friendly Christmas town, a drive-thru tunnel, and more. Guests are welcome to drive through the property or get out and explore — as long as groups keep at least 6 feet (or 2 snow men) apart at all times. No Santa activities this year, but Daystar’s Scratch Café will be serving holiday treats from 6-10 pm Fridays and Saturdays from December 4-19 and every day December 21-24.

Holiday at the Arboretum, Dallas Arboretum, now-December 31

The annual Holiday at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas and The Christmas Village. Visitors can stroll the garden to see the 25-foot-tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of The 12 Days of Christmas, which come to life after dark in a special nighttime experience featuring over a million lights. New this year is a 23-foot German-built authentic Christmas Pyramid, decorated with hand-carved elements and lighted motion on every level, including 16 electric candles on top that light up at night. For information about timed tickets, visit the website.

Six Flags Holiday in the Park, Arlington, now-January 3

Six Flags Over Texas decks its halls, trees, and roller coasters with thousands of star-bright LED lights. The winter wonderland features an extravagantly decorated Christmas tree, as well as a variety of interactive activities like festive shows, holiday treats, unique holiday-themed attractions, seasonal entertainment, a Merry Marketplace, The Frosty Snowhill, and, of course, world class thrill rides. Information about discounted tickets is here.

The Modern Lights, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, now-January 17

For the fourth year, trees around The Modern are illuminated with a spectacular array of festive lights. Not only are passersby treated to a stunning display, but visitors and families can enjoy nightly viewing opportunities with extended museum hours until 8 pm on Fridays. There are no accompanying cafe events this year. Viewing the lights outside is free.

Neighborhoods

During the Christmas season, HOA means "holiday overdrive action" in these festive neighborhoods.

Deerfield neighborhood, Plano, now-December 31

The Deerfield neighborhood of Plano hosts a holiday decorating contest that yields magical results: a top-rated winter wonderland you can walk or drive through. You can even book carriage rides in advance. Deerfield subdivision is located between Preston Road and Coit Road. Check the website for maps and important information about traffic flow and parking. The free event runs 6-11 pm nightly through New Year's Eve.

Viridian Lights, Arlington, now-January 3

Fun and festive displays light up this Arlington neighborhood each night from 6-11 pm. It's free to drive through, but they ask that guests consider a donation honoring one of these eight local nonprofit organizations. The entrance is off N. Collins Street. View directions and map here. And cue the holiday car tunes here.

The Browne Family Holiday Light Show, Parker, now-January 5

This family turns their home into a destination. The Browne Family Holiday Light Show is a full light show synchronized with music taking place throughout the Christmas season. While the show is free, it is an official drop-off point for Toys For Tots; visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. The show runs from dark to 9 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and dark to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, at 2701 Dublin Park Dr., Parker.

Interlochen Lights, Arlington, December 18-25

The Interlochen neighborhood will present Interlochen Lights for just one week during the holiday season. Known as the best neighborhood light show in Texas, the event allows guests to drive through the neighborhood and pick out favorite displays while they tune into holiday music on radio stations 102.1 FM or 98.7 FM. This is one of the busiest spots in Dallas-Fort Worth during the holiday season, and it's free. The route will be the same as previous years. Watch for updates on their website as the event gets closer.

The Park Cities

The gorgeous homes in the Park Cities neighborhoods of Dallas shine with beautiful light displays, many of which are professionally installed; pick just about any street where you see houses lit top to bottom in twinkling lights, and there are bound to be a dozen more. Be sure to check out Highland Park Village while you're in the area. On December 9, the luxury shopping center will kick off its spectacular display with a Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll, featuring exclusive store promotions, festive treats, and community charity partners. Stores will have extended hours until 7 pm.

Kessler Park

Historic Kessler Park goes all out, with lots of holiday lights on homes and trees against a backdrop of the Dallas skyline. The holiday decorations are coordinated on various traffic islands in the neighborhood each year. From downtown Dallas, go west on Interstate 30. Take the Sylvan exit, turn south on Sylvan, drive about a half a mile, and turn west on Colorado. You can't miss some of the most majestic oak trees in Dallas, shining bright for the holidays.

Know of another spectacular lights display in DFW? Email stephanie@culturemap.com.