New Dallas Christmas drive-thru takes over downtown parking garage

A new holiday event is coming to downtown Dallas-adjacent that is right in line with the times: a drive-through holiday display that will be completely covered.

Called Candy Cane Lane, it's a zero contact, family-friendly drive-through that will take place in what might seem at any other time an inglorious location, but not during these COVID-19 times: a parking garage at the American Airlines Center. Specifically, the Silver Garage.

It'll begin November 27 and run through December 26, every Friday and Saturday, and some Thursdays, with hourly start times from 6-9 pm.

A release calls it a multi-level visual Christmas attraction that will allow guests to celebrate the holidays in a touchless environment from the safety of their cars.

Each level will combine Christmas outdoor experiences that include:

vast array of holiday lights

classic holiday lantern characters

wonderland surprises around every corner.

Visitors can tune into a special playlist of holiday music to accompany the drive.

If this rings a bell, that's because American Airlines Center hosted a similar event in October for Halloween.

Unlike most of these drive-through events, Candy Cane Lane will be fully covered, which means it can take place rain or shine. The release promises that it's one of the few fully covered drive-throughs in Texas.

For an extra fee, you can get a photo opportunity with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Each family stays in their vehicle but pops their head out to take a photograph, while Santa and Mrs. Claus are socially distant. Christmas 2020, you are a cold, bitter thing.

No buses, RVs, hayrides, or riding in the bed of a truck are allowed. You drive through at 5 mph or under with your headlights off and your running lights on.

Ticket prices are per vehicle and are on sale in limited quantities on the website at www.candycanelaneDFW.com. Depending on what night you attend, it's $35-$50 for General Admission, or $50-60 for VIP which includes the Santa pic. Checkin is in Lot E at the AAC.

The event was conceived by iHeartMedia Dallas/Fort Worth, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to North Texas Food Band and the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

"The holidays are a very special time of the year and we created Candy Cane Lane to be a safe and socially distanced option for Dallas/Fort Worth families to celebrate the season," says iHeartMedia region president Kelly Kibler says in a statement.

Drive-thrus are hands-down the hottest entertainment option of 2020; there's a full list here of all the holiday drive-thrus across Dallas-Fort Worth.