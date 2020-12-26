Collin Creek Mall update leads this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. New project coming to old Collin Creek Mall Plano and more Dallas news. This compilation of Dallas news, right before the holiday lull, was jam-packed and includes updates on a plan for the old Collin Creek Mall in Plano, the so-called Shingle Mountain, evictions in Dallas, and a holy ceremony hosted by DART to usher in a new rail line.

2. Dallas-Fort Worth home prices could climb this high in 2021, says new forecast. If a new prediction is accurate, the median home price in Dallas-Fort Worth would reach at least $316,000 in 2021, and home sales growth would surpass that of Texas’ three other major metro areas. Realtor.com predicts DFW will see combined sales and price growth of 15.7 percent next year in the housing market compared with 2020.

3. Addison location of Flying Saucer Dallas craft beer chain taps out. A Dallas craft beer chain is shuttering a location in Addison that's been there for 25 years. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, located at 14999 Montfort Dr. (officially Dallas), is closing, with its final day on December 31. The closure was announced on the bar's Facebook page.

4. Dallas-Fort Worth billionaire reigns as queen of America’s richest dynasty, Forbes says. The Walton family once again reigns as the richest family in the U.S., according to a ranking released December 17 by Forbes. Their net worth: $247 billion. The net worth of Fort Worth billionaire Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, accounts for a little over one-fourth of the family fortune.

5. New coffee shop in Frisco is here for java geeks and newbies alike. Bucking the less-than-favorable odds of 2020, a new coffee shop has opened in Frisco with some extra-creative coffee drinks and beans roasted in-house. Called Lemma Coffee, it's a plucky shop newly opened at 9250 Dallas Pkwy., at the corner of Main Street, in a little center called World Cup Plaza, where it's charming locals with specialty drinks and doting service.