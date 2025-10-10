Batting News
Immersive baseball-themed sports bar Batbox slides into Addison
A new venue that blends the energy of a sports bar with the excitement of immersive gameplay is about to make its local debut: Called Batbox, it's opening at 5100 Belt Line Rd. #620, Dallas, at Addison's Village on the Parkway, and according to a release, will open on October 15.
Batbox was founded in 2019 in Mexico, and has locations in Tijuana and Monterrey. Their formula consists of a state-of-the-art batting simulator — like a high-tech batting cage, similar to Top Golf — combined with food and drink, plus wall-to-wall screens for sports viewing. This is the first location in the U.S.
The venue has 10 interactive baseball simulators where guests swing real bats, hit real baseballs, and compete in a connected network that links players around the world.
A ball is pitched your way, and you hit it with a bat against a screen that looks like a baseball field.
Unlike a batting cage, the game allows participants to play in groups of up to 18, competing in teams in regular 9-inning games. The technology keeps score of hits and strike-outs, giving the feel of a real baseball game.
"Batbox Dallas combines the energy of a premier sports bar with the excitement of the most innovative baseball game ever created," says Batbox co-founder and CEO Jose Daniel Vargas in a statement. "It's a place where you can catch the big game, enjoy incredible food and drinks, and then step up to bat yourself to create memories with friends and family."
Food & drink
The menu features casual dishes and shareable options, all priced under $20, with many fresh choices.
That includes salads such as Caesar, wedge, charred Brussels salad, chicken tender salad, and a whole cauliflower head, roasted, with buffalo and blue cheese dressing.
Starters include classics like chips & cheso, wings, and nachos, but also some inventive items such as "frickles" — extra crispy pickle fries with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing; and a Tater Tot "sandwich" with Tater Tots smushed between "waffle bread."
There are tacos in five varieties including salmon, shredded beef, and vegan mushroom with avocado. There's a smashburger, a vegan smashburger, a fried chicken sandwich, and a smoked brisket jalapeno hot dog. They come with choice of side from fries, mac & cheese, Tater Tots, or a highly recommended seasoned "baseball popcorn."
Cocktails are $13, with an emphasis on tequila drinks.
The venue will be open daily, with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations can be made at batbox.com/plan, with simulators ranging from $18-$24 per hour per player.