World cup watch
Cedar Hill park to host free World Cup watch party for key USA game
Cedar Hill is officially in the game. The suburb southwest of downtown Dallas will host a free public watch party for a FIFA World Cup match featuring the U.S. Men's National Team.
According to a release, Visit Cedar Hill will turn Signature Park into a soccer fan zone for a free outdoor viewing of the USA vs. Türkiye match on Thursday, June 25. The event will include food trucks, music, giveaways, and a big-screen broadcast of the game.
The party will run from 5-10:30 pm at Signature Park, located at 450 Pioneer Trail. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 pm.
The Türkiye match will be the third and final game in the group stage for Team USA and will be played at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.
Leading up to the match, attendees in Cedar Hill can enjoy a live DJ set by Chasquis Records and food trucks from Food Truck League from 5-9 pm. Free popcorn and giveaways will be available throughout the evening, and beer and wine will be available for purchase from Mudhook from 6-9:30 pm.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the outdoor viewing.
“Soccer has a way of bringing people together, and we’re excited to turn that energy into a summer night that draws visitors, supports local businesses, and showcases the spirit of Cedar Hill,” said Michelle Ebanks, destination manager for Visit Cedar Hill, in the release.The Cedar Hill watch party is part of a big slate World Cup festivities planned across North Texas. Arlington's AT&T Stadium, dubbed "Dallas Stadium" for the tournament, will host nine World Cup matches, while a FIFA Fan Fest will take place at Dallas' Fair Park and watch parties will take place in bars, parks, and other venues across Dallas-Fort Worth.