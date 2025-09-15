Deviled Egg News
Dallas' Cypress Waters adds 4 new tenants including deviled egg spot
There's new businesses brewing at the Sound at Cypress Waters, the lakeside retail and entertainment complex at the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters master-planned community: According to a release, they've signed four new tenants, ranging from restaurants, to fitness, to spa.
With these additions, only one final space remains, a 1,639-square-foot suite in the newest retail building, which they say is "the perfect size for a small shop or restaurant." Time's a-wasting, you better hustle and get renting that unit stat.
Meanwhile, here's the newcomers:
- Desert Rose Mediterranean. This 3,714-square-foot restaurant serving Mediterranean food will also boast 1,565-square-foot rooftop patio overlooking North Lake.
- Strong Pilates. Rapidly growing fitness concept blends resistance Pilates and cardio in a group setting. They're opening their first studio in Dallas in a 3,031-square-foot space.
- The Deviled Egg Company. A small restaurant chain with three locations — Denison, McKinney, and Rockwall — doing deviled eggs with various toppings, which gained national attention on Shark Tank with an investment from Mark Cuban. They'll open a 1,000-square-foot specialty shop.
- Heights Wellness Spa. Advanced wellness and beauty treatments in a 4,044-square-foot spa experience.
Billingsley Company partner Lucy Burns says in a statement that these concepts "are helping us broaden the experience of our visitors and expand our offerings for those living and working on campus."
"With lakefront views, walkable green space, weekly events, and a strong residential and office population, The Sound offers a unique destination for retail success," Burns says. "Our amenities and programming create a compelling story that keeps people coming back—and our restaurants and retailers get to be the heart of that experience.”
Cypress Waters is a 1,000-acre sustainable, mixed-use, master-planned community located in Dallas, within the Coppell Independent School District.