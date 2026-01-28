All Aboard
Dallas Boat Show docks for two weekends at Dallas Market Hall
It may be winter outside, but lake season planning officially starts now. The Dallas Boat Show returns to Dallas Market Hall for two weekends, showcasing the boating lifestyle indoors before the season kicks off.
With more than 200 exhibitors and dealers under one roof, it’s the easiest way to explore boats, gear, and on-the-water accessories without stepping foot on a dock.
From cruisers and pontoons to wake and surf boats, fishing rigs, and personal watercraft, the show offers a rare chance to step aboard, compare layouts side by side, and talk directly with industry experts. Whether you’re actively shopping, considering an upgrade, or just gathering ideas, the relaxed, no-pressure environment makes it easy to explore at your own pace.
Boating has evolved beyond transportation or recreation into a social way of life, and the Dallas Boat Show reflects that shift. Today’s boats are designed as floating gathering spaces, perfect for dockside hangs, tie-ups with friends, floating watch parties, and long afternoons anchored together.
Often called “boatgating,” this modern lake culture puts comfort, entertainment, and together time front and center, and the show offers a firsthand look at how manufacturers are designing for it.
The two-weekend format allows visitors to take their time. Many attendees come once to browse and return to compare, bringing spouses or family members and asking more informed questions.
With an indoor venue and free parking, it’s an easy and enjoyable winter outing, whether you’re planning to make a purchase or simply dreaming ahead to warmer days on the water.
The Dallas Boat Show runs Friday through Sunday, January 30 through February 1, 2026, and Thursday through Sunday, February 5 through 8, 2026. Hours vary by day, with afternoon and evening options during the week and extended daytime hours on the weekends.
Explore the lake life. Photo courtesy of Dallas Boat Show
The show takes place at Dallas Market Hall, located at 2200 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the gate. Adult admission is $18, children ages 5 to 13 are $10, and children under 5 are free.
The show features more than 200 boating dealers and exhibitors from North Texas and across the region, showcasing boats, marine technology, accessories, and on-the-water gear to help kick off lake season in style.