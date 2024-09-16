Festival Season
A list of all the fall festivals going down in Dallas-Fort Worth
As summer turns to fall in Dallas-Fort Worth, one alliteration instantly springs to mind: fall festivals.
The world loves a festival, but not in the middle of summer, not in Texas. We save our festivals for when the temperatures drop and cram as many into the fall as we possibly can. From early September through the end of November, fans of the fall festival — which is to say, everyone — can pretty much find at least one every week.
We are here with the complete list: ranging from traditional fall fests to gatherings celebrating aviation, pop culture, and food.
Below are the best festivals taking place in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the next two months:
Addison Oktoberfest (September 19-22)
The first big Oktoberfest celebration of the year takes place at Addison Circle Park in Addison. Visitors can enjoy a taste of the original Bavarian celebration with a purely Texan twist. Guests can also enjoy polka bands and other traditional entertainers on multiple stages, and participate in special games for bier lovers, kids of all ages, dachshunds, and more.
HEB | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival (September 19-22)
The Plano Balloon Festival is an annual four-day event that features nightly balloon glows, skydivers, hot air balloons taking off into the morning sky, concerts, drone shows, fireworks, a kids fun zone, merchandise vendors, corporate exhibitors, and variety of foods. The festival takes place at Red Tail Pavilion in Plano.
Fort Worth Oktoberfest (September 26-28)
Fort Worth gets in on the Oktoberfest fun with a three-day celebration featuring traditional German food and drink, a midway with carnival rides and games, and an extensive music lineup. Performers include Alex Meixner Band, Das Ist Lustig, Alpenmusikanten, Walburg Boys, Lederhosen Junkies, Off the Grid Band, and more. The festival takes place at Trinity Park in Fort Worth.
State Fair of Texas (September 27-October 20)
You can't talk about festival season without including the biggest one around, the State Fair of Texas. There is so much to do at the annual 24-day event that it's almost impossible to fit it all in, but the universal favorites include the Midway with the Texas Star Ferris Wheel, the new fried food options, and a steady supply of live music. This year performers include Jo Dee Messina, Shakey Graves, Jefferson Starship, Jon Wolfe, Spin Doctors, and The Commodores. The fair takes place at Fair Park in Dallas.
Aviation Discovery Fest (October 4-6)
The Commemorative Air Force’s Aviation Discovery Fest celebrates the wonder of flying with cockpit tours and rides on vintage aircraft. More than 20 historic aircraft will be present at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, including the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI,” P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter,” C-47 Skytrain “That’s All, Brother,” and more. Other activities include kid-friendly hands-on projects, educational exhibits, food trucks, living history re-enactors, rides on vintage military vehicles, and a classic car show.
Cottonwood Art Festival (October 5 and 6)
The semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival features works from over 240 artists competing in 14 categories: 2D Mixed Media, 3D Mixed Media, Ceramics, Digital, Drawings/Pastels, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metalwork, Painting, Photography, Sculpture and Wood. The festival, taking place at Cottonwood Park in Richardson also features performances from a variety of local bands.
McKinney Wine and Music Festival (October 12)
At the 8th Annual McKinney Wine & Music Festival, guests can taste hundreds of wines from local wineries, California wineries, and beyond. The one-day event, taking place at District 121 in McKinney), will also feature performances by Downtown Fever Band, Maylee Thomas Band, and Like Combs, with food available for purchase from 400 Gradi and The Common Table.
Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest: Texas Edition (October 17-20)
Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest returns to Fort Worth, featuring more than 30 acts from a variety of genres playing over four days. Headliners include Nelly, Hinder, and a version of the I Love the '90s tour featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, and more. Other acts include Kenny Feidler, The Damn Quails, The Lowdown Drifters, Ella, Sam Riggs, Lonestar, Micky & the Motorcars, and more. The festival takes place at Texas Motor Speedway.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium presents OktoberFeast (October 19)
The annual OktoberFeast at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Fort Worth is a beer tasting extravaganza featuring more than 80 Beerknurd-approved, rare, and unusual brews from across the globe. Highlighted breweries include Odell, Manhattan Project, Sierra Nevada, Real Ale, Firestone Walker, and Lakewood breweries, in addition to a selection of seasonal pumpkin beers. There will also be live music from Mike Randall and Paul Val.
Dallas Fan Festival (October 19 and 20)
The Dallas Fan Festival offers the ultimate playground for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming. Celebrity guests scheduled include Tyler Hoechlin, Danielle Panabaker, Tom Cavanagh, John Wesley Shipp, and more. Visitors can also interact with comic book creators, shop for merchandise, dress up for cosplay fun, and more. The event takes place at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.
Ennis presents Autumn Daze (October 25-27)
The annual Autumn Daze in Ennis, back for its 22nd year, features more than 15,000 pumpkins. With the theme of "Season of Harvest," the star of the festival is the Giant Hay Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Along with the main attractions, kids will enjoy pumpkin painting, carnival rides, climbing on the life-size tractor made from haybales, a gigantic harvest moon, and the huge corn pit. The event takes place in downtown Ennis.
Tianyu Lights Festival (November 8-January 19, 2025)
The Tianyu Lights Festival is an immersive show that tells the story of a 7-year-old boy as he explores the magical rainforest of Caballococha, Peru. It includes 19 immersive scenes featuring larger-than-life lantern sculptures crafted from metal, steel, fabric, and LED lights, plus nightly performances by acrobats and folk performers, as well as food, beverages, and souvenirs for sale. It takes place on the parade grounds around Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
AURORA Biennial: FuturePresentPast (November 16)
Taking place at Dallas City Hall and surrounding areas, AURORA Biennial is a free nighttime exhibition of technology-based public art. Under the title FuturePresentPast, the exhibition looks into the shared experiences of Dallas-Fort Worth, reflecting on the past to consider and shape the future through the present. Artwork themes will include bridging disconnected communities, health advocacy, environmental sustainability, and urban transformation due to displacement and migration.
Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival (November 16)
DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal) will come back to Fort Worth with the second annual Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival. The lineup will feature performances by DJ Diesel, Dion Timmer, Dirt Monkey, Eptic, Space Laces, and more. The festival at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth will also include an array of local Texas flavors, interactive brand activations, and photo opportunities.